Conservative commentator Dan Bongino called President BidenJoe BidenThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Forget about comity in Congress Border surge scrambles Senate immigration debate GOP looks to measures barring trans athletes to rally voters MORE a “disaster for talk radio,” adding that he is “just boring.”

“Biden, not only do I think is a terrible president in these last few months, it’s just terrible for talk radio,” Bongino told Insider in an interview. “I think Biden is a disaster for the country and his ideas are an atrocity. But he’s boring. He’s just boring.”

Bongino, who is slated to take over the late Rush Limbaugh’s radio slot, also discussed the transition from reporting on former President Trump Donald TrumpBorder surge scrambles Senate immigration debate GOP looks to measures barring trans athletes to rally voters House GOP holdouts muddle Trump vaccine message MORE to Biden, calling the new coverage “a real chore.”

“It is been a real chore the last few months since we’ve lost a Donald Trump, who has a personality the size of Texas — to go from that, to this,” Bongino said.

He does, however, think reporting on the new administration the past two months has made him a “better broadcaster and host,” since story ideas in the Biden presidency are less apparent compared to when Trump was in office.

“I’ll tell you that it’s made me, I believe, a better broadcaster and host because you really had to dig. You’ve had to find interesting angles to stories. And Donald Trump was just a cornucopia of material,” the former NYPD officer and Secret Service agent said.

Looking ahead, Bongino, who also unsuccessfully ran for Congress in Maryland and Florida, said covering the Biden presidency will be a “challenge,” but he hopes to discover new and interesting ways to cover the administration.

“He’s boring and again I think he’s terrible, but you want to cover it in a way that people find interesting without just saying everyday ‘Biden’s terrible.’ That’s not a show,” he said.

“It’s going to be good. It’s going to sharpen, I think, us all up and separate the wheat from the chaff because candidly, I think even on the left and on our side, people who maybe were not so great at some of this stuff,” Bongino added. “In the Donald Trump era anyone could get a show or a book, he was just so full of material. Now we’re really going to see who can really hack it because this is tough.”

Bongino also told Insider his plans for taking over Limbaugh’s coveted radio slot, saying that the show will include “the same exact ideas.”

“Economic freedom, school choice, healthcare, freedom, second amendment rights, the constitutional framework and the constitution,” Bongino said.

“The Dan Bongino Show” will air on the radio Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET, starting May 24.

