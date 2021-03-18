https://bongino.com/dan-bongino-to-host-12-3pm-et-radio-show-starting-may-24th

Fans of The Dan Bongino Show are about to see a quadrupling of the content available to them on a daily basis, as Dan is set to launch a three-hour radio program that will air Monday-Friday from 12PM-3PM ET.

The show will launch on May 24th nationwide, and the Dan Bongino Show podcast will continue as is.

Cumulus Media’s Westwood One made the announcement. According to their press release:

The Dan Bongino Show will tackle the hot political issues, debunking both liberal and Republican establishment rhetoric. As a former Secret Service agent and NYPD officer, Bongino is uniquely positioned to provide commentary and analysis that directly questions the philosophical underpinnings of both the Left and Big Government Republicans.

Bongino has attracted an impressive and loyal following since he left the Secret Service in 2011 and became a media personality. Over the past 10 years, he has earned a spot on The New York Times‘ bestseller list several times and has joined FOX News as a commentator. Bongino’s podcast has risen to the top of the charts; in 2020, the podcast was downloaded more than 117 million times. In the weeks following the election in November, it ranked either #1 or #2 among ALL podcasts on Apple. “I’m excited to embrace the immense power of radio to connect with my listeners live for three hours every day,” said Bongino. “This is an incredible privilege, and I pledge to honor the trailblazing work of those who came before me.” “Dan is passionate and relatable, with a natural ability to connect with his audience,” said Suzanne Grimes, President, Westwood One and EVP Corporate Marketing, CUMULUS MEDIA. “Dan has been on a meteoric rise since his podcast launched in 2019, and we look forward to watching his star continue to soar.” The Dan Bongino podcast is currently the second most listened to conservative show in the country, and the move into talk radio will bring over a newer audience (podcast listeners) to the platform. According to OutKick, sources say it is not determined where the video streaming component of the show will air. A number of conservative figures have posted to social media celebrating the news, including Kayleigh McEnany, Jason Miller, Jason Chaffetz, Eric Trump, Brett Baier, and countless others.

