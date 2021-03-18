https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/dan-bongino-will-replace-late-rush-limbaughs-time-slot-westwood-one-radio/

Westwood One Radio announced that Dan Bongino will fill the late Rush Limbaugh’s time slot starting in May.

“The Dan Bongino Show” will air 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET. Monday-Friday nationwide.

Newsmax reported:

“The Dan Bongino Show” was announced by Cumulus Media’s Westwood One on Wednesday. The news and opinion show is set to launch May 24, and will air 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET. Monday-Friday. The show will broadcast nationwide.

“The Dan Bongino Show” will tackle the hot political issues, debunking both liberal and Republican establishment rhetoric,” according to a press release. “As a former Secret Service agent and [New York Police Department] officer, Bongino is uniquely positioned to provide commentary and analysis that directly questions the philosophical underpinnings of both the Left and big government Republicans.

“Over the past 10 years, he has earned a spot on The New York Times’ bestseller list several times and has joined Fox News as a commentator.”

And the statement noted Bongino’s podcast “has risen to the top of the charts.”

“I’m excited to embrace the immense power of radio to connect with my listeners live for three hours every day,” Bongino said. “This is an incredible privilege, and I pledge to honor the trailblazing work of those who came before me.”