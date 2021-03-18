https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/18/dana-loesch-notices-that-gov-andrew-cuomo-has-stricter-requirements-for-entry-to-ballparks-than-nursing-homes/

Not that embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is trying to win back support in his state or anything, but he’s been looking into legalizing recreational marijuana, and now the governor is starting to allow things to open back up even more.

Soon people will be able to attend MLB games in New York, as long as some requirements are met:

Wow, those are some stringent requirements, and Dana Loesch sees an element of “too little too late”:

Sad but true!

One closing question that’s likely to be asked more in the future:

