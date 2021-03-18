https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/18/dc-public-health-campaign-tells-people-how-life-will-not-be-different-after-the-vaccine/

Commentary’s Noah Rothman shared this sign from a Washington, D.C. public health campaign on what life will be like after you get your vaccine.

In other words, everything stays exactly the same as it is right now:

A Washington DC public health campaign. Go get your shots, after which time you still won’t be able to do anything at all. pic.twitter.com/ENqQ5Yr56G — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) March 17, 2021

Are they trying to get people on the fence about getting the vaccine to just skip it altogether?

Truly terrible messaging https://t.co/FQQqKWBR61 — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) March 17, 2021

“This is the worst messaging possible”:

This is the worst messaging possible, @_DCHealth. This is a disincentive to getting the vaccine. Just awful. https://t.co/VDAvcQnXvC — Doug Heye (@DougHeye) March 17, 2021

We expect there will be exceptions:

On one hand, fans return to Nationals Park. On the other hand … https://t.co/FHIFFMwZoi — Niels Lesniewski (@nielslesniewski) March 17, 2021

And to all the people angry with Rothman telling him they will do just what this sign says? Yeah. We don’t believe you:

All of you who insist that this is exactly what you’re going to do when you’re vaccinated are the public health equivalent of instragram influencers waking up in full makeup in a made bed with a newspaper five-star breakfast waiting for them. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) March 17, 2021

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

