Commentary’s Noah Rothman shared this sign from a Washington, D.C. public health campaign on what life will be like after you get your vaccine.

In other words, everything stays exactly the same as it is right now:

Are they trying to get people on the fence about getting the vaccine to just skip it altogether?

“This is the worst messaging possible”:

We expect there will be exceptions:

And to all the people angry with Rothman telling him they will do just what this sign says? Yeah. We don’t believe you:

