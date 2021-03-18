https://www.theepochtimes.com/democrat-congressman-to-introduce-resolution-to-expel-rep-marjorie-taylor-greene_3739724.html

A Democratic lawmaker said he would introduce a resolution to expel Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Friday due to her previous social media posts, although that bid is most likely going to fail.

For Congress to expel a member, it requires a two-thirds majority. It would mean that the resolution would need the support of a considerable number of Republicans in the House.

But Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) said Greene should be removed from office because she “had previously supported social media posts calling for political violence against the Speaker of the House, members of Congress, and former President Barack Obama.” According to his office in a statement Thursday, he has garnered about 72 Democrats to support the resolution.

Greene criticized Gomez’s resolution in a Thursday statement to The Epoch Times.

“There is nothing more threatening to Democrats than strong Republican women,” she said via a spokesperson. “Democrats are trying [to] overturn the will of the American people who voted for both myself and Congresswoman Miller-Meeks. This is a continuation of the House Democrats’ war on women!”

The freshman lawmaker was referring to a House panel’s investigation into the Iowa Congressional race between Rep. Marianne Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa) and Democrat Hita Hart. Miller-Meeks won the race by six votes.

Gomez, in his statement about the resolution, echoed comments made by fellow Democrats weeks ago in saying that Greene’s comments and the fact she is in office “represents a direct threat against the elected officials and staff who serve our government.”

House Democrats already led an effort to strip Greene of her political committee assignments over her previous social media posts and activity. Previously, Greene decried the move as a form of “cancel culture” that is intended to silence conservative voices.

“These were words of the past, and these things do not represent me,” Greene said in February. “They do not represent my district, and they do not represent my values.”

Greene also criticized several Republican House members who voted to remove her from her committee assignments in February.

“There were 10 that voted for impeachment against President [Donald] Trump and they definitely paid the price. They heard from Republican voters. There were 11 that voted against me yesterday and that’s something that our leaders should be very upset about,” she said at the time, adding that when “you have Republicans in the ranks voting against one of their own, opening the door for Democrats to go after every single Republican next, that really is a big betrayal and that could cost us the majority in ’22.”

