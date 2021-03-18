https://www.dailywire.com/news/democrat-introduces-bill-to-ban-minors-from-getting-transgender-reassignment-surgery-treatments

South Carolina Democrat state Rep. Cezar McKnight (D-101) has introduced legislation to ban minors from undergoing transgender-reassignment surgery and from receiving medications from doctors to alter gender or delay puberty.

The Bill, called the “South Carolina Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act,” would ban minors from being able to receive transgender surgeries and medical treatments and would charge any person with felonies, with the potential of prison sentences of up to 20 years, for violating the proposed law.

The bill states in part:

…no person shall engage in, counsel, make a referral for, or cause any of the following practices to be performed upon a minor if the practice is performed for the purpose of attempting to alter the appearance of or affirm the minor’s perception of the minor’s gender or sex, if that perception is inconsistent with the minor’s sex as defined in this chapter: (1) prescribing, dispensing, administering, or otherwise supplying puberty-blocking medication to stop or delay normal puberty; (2) prescribing, dispensing, administering, or otherwise supplying supraphysiologic doses of testosterone or other androgens to females; (3) prescribing, dispensing, administering, or otherwise supplying supraphysiologic doses of estrogen to males; (4) performing surgeries that sterilize, including castration, vasectomy, hysterectomy, oophorectomy, orchiectomy, and penectomy; (5) performing surgeries that artificially construct tissue with the appearance of genitalia that differs from the individual’s sex, including metoidioplasty, phalloplasty, and vaginoplasty; or (6) removing any healthy or nondiseased body part or tissue.

The bill makes an exception allowing doctors to treat children that have legitimate “sex development” disorders, including either of the following:

(1) an individual born with external biological sex characteristics that are ambiguous and the ambiguity is unresolvable, including an individual born with forty-six XX chromosomes with virilization, forty-six XY chromosomes with undervirilization, or having both ovarian and testicular tissue; or (2) an individual whom a physician has otherwise diagnosed with a disorder of sexual development, in which the physician has determined through genetic or biochemical testing that the person does not have normal sex chromosome structure, sex steroid hormone production, or sex steroid hormone action for a male or female.

The Associated Press reported that 23 Republicans have signed onto McKnight’s legislation. McKnight has represented his district, which is two-thirds black and heavily Democrat, for six years.

“Black Democrats tend to be more conservative than white progressives,” McKnight told Associated Press reporter Meg Kinnard. “I would not have ever put this bill forward if I didn’t think the people in my district wouldn’t be receptive, and they are. Pastors, young parents, older parents, they all tell me the same thing: if you want to do this, wait until you’re 18.”

“This bill isn’t anti-trans,” McKnight said. “I just don’t think to make a sex change during the teen years is something someone should do.”

H Bill 4047 does not discriminate against anyone. It requires a person to be at least 18 years old before being able to undergo transgender procedures. You have to be 18 to get a tattoo. Surely you need to be an adult to change your gender? — Cezar E. McKnight (@cezarmcknight) March 11, 2021

