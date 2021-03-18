https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2021/03/18/drive-bys-recycle-russia-rush-foresaw-the-post-trump-fake-news-collapse/
KEN: You know what we’ve seen recurring recently — and it drives me crazy — is the recycling of the Russia story. How many more miles is the news media and the Democrat Party gonna milk from a fake Russia story when we have since found out that the people that actually colluded with Russia — and now it’s documented! Thank you, John Brennan.
Thank you for documenting that in your notes and pointing out that Hillary and Barack Obama and James Comey were all in it, and two out of three of them knew that the Steele dossier was poop. Thank you for pointing that out. Hillary even said in the meeting, according to John Brennan’s notes — and I know you haven’t heard this before ’cause no news media outlet’s gonna touch this.
She even said, “Well, even if it isn’t true, we could still use it against Donald Trump,” (laughs) and that sums up the Democrat philosophy. Even if something isn’t true, they can still use it to come after you, and the reason you can do that is if the news media is on your team, regardless if it’s true or not.
Think about it. Nobody in the news media said with the Steele dossier, “Whoa, whoa, whoa. This is… What’s the confirmation?” “Uhhh, the confirmation is we hate Trump.” “Okay!” But nobody said… There’s no pushback as long as you’re all on the same narrative. As long as you all dislike Trump, it doesn’t matter what’s made up. Look at the trouble they got in on MSNBC.
Look at the embarrassing situations people like Rachel Maddow and that other idiot… What’s his name, Mike? O’Donnell, O’Connell or Lawrence what? Is it Lawrence O’Donnell? (interruption) Lawrence O’Donnell. What a clown. Look at the trouble they got into running their mouths and saying, “You know, tomorrow night we’re gonna break this incredible story!”
“Oops! Sorry. Didn’t happen. But Trump is still a bad guy.”
So just remember that. This is absurdity, and now they’re trying to recycle Russia again, and I think there are a couple reasons. I think this is to keep Trump in a negative light and to keep eyes off China, becuase I think Biden happens to be a puppet of China, but that’s only my opinion. I mean, you saw him yesterday, right?
He was sharp as a tack. He didn’t look like a puppet to me. (Wink. Wink.) So I want you to listen to this. Have cut 6 standing by, Mike. This is… Listen to Rush on top of this Russian game and other recycled games well ahead of everybody else. If the news media only listened to Rush, their ratings would be so much better. Here it is.
RUSH: I want to create a little hypothetical here, and I want you to imagine that for the past two years I have promised you multiple times a day that Hillary Clinton is being investigated, the Clinton Foundation is being investigated, that Bill Clinton is being investigated. They’re being investigated not just for the private email server trafficking in classified documents but, in addition to that, the Uranium One deal is being looked at and the Clinton Foundation’s pay-to-play.
The secretary of state, Hillary Clinton, and her husband were actually accepting personal payments disguised as donations to their foundation in exchange for policy considerations while she was secretary of state and (as they all assumed) she would become president. I’ve been telling you for the past two years there is an investigation happening.
Nobody knows about it, but it’s serious, and it’s taking place, and it’s only a matter of time before Mrs. Clinton is going to be found guilty. It’s only a matter of time before the details of this are revealed. And I’ve told you this every day multiple times a day for two years. And I’ve embellished it with every imaginable detail. I have led you to believe — and you believe me, you trust me. And I’m exploiting that, and I’m using that.
You believe me when I tell you these things, and I have led you to believe that for the first time in our lifetimes an actual series of Democrat criminals and crimes are going down, that I am assured constantly by multiple sources that it’s only a matter of time. And this goes on for two years. And then one day… One day, it is announced that there hasn’t even been an investigation of Mrs. Clinton because they did start one and found that she had done nothing wrong. What would you do after two years of me telling you that?
You wanted to hear it. You want this woman locked up. You want this woman and her husband to be held accountable. They’ve gotten away with so much, and I’ve been telling you for two years (in our little hypothetical here) that it’s finally happening. It’s one of the secret projects that Donald Trump and his team are working on. And then one day it is revealed that there literally is nothing to it, that everything I’ve told you is nothing more than a big, fat lie. And of course, during those two years, I would have told you that I have “multiple sources” assuring me.
I wouldn’t have named any. But I would have told you it wasn’t just me. What would happen after something like that? You’d be gone. You would want nothing more to do with me or this program, and you would be profoundly embarrassed. And you would be angry that you have been toyed with, that you have been used, that your emotions have been manipulated by me. You would never forgive me. You might even take it out on all of talk radio.
You might just be so disgusted that you have been so lied to for so long, so confidently, that this would shake you to your core. Well, this is exactly what has happened. It’s exactly what has happened on CNN. It is exactly what has happened on MSNBC. It is exactly what has happened on every comedy show on HBO. It’s exactly what has happened on Saturday Night Live. It is exactly what has happened in the New York Times and the Washington Post.
Virtually every mainstream media outlet has lied multiple times a day to each of their audiences. They have manipulated their audiences emotionally. They have led their audiences to believe things that they did not know were true no matter what they believed. And unlike in my analogy, they brought on multiple sources to confirm that what they were telling their audiences was true and was going to happen. And the bottom line was that everything was gonna be made right because Donald Trump was “going down.”
What this has shown, folks, is that Rachel Maddow — just for example — is not really the star of her show. Fake news was. Because when the fake news stopped, and when the bottom fell out, and when there’s no more emotional reason — you don’t need to have your emotional anger and extremism fulfilled because now it’s been totally blown to smithereens — Rachel Maddow’s not enough to make you turn back in to PMSNBC. Fake news was the star! Fake news is the star at the New York Times, fake news is the star at the Washington Post, fake news is the star at CNN.
And when the fake news stops… Well, it never actually does stop. But when this particular fake news story goes away, look what the left-wing media discovers. Like so many other left-wing hosts and members of Congress and people in general, they are wholly dependent on fake news being peddled in order to have readers, in order to have viewers, in order to have any kind of respect. If there isn’t any blockbuster fake news that’s certain to bring down Trump, then the viewership is going to fritter away because it isn’t those people attracting these audiences.
It is this fake news. Everybody misunderstands this. It is the fake news. It is the toying with their audience. It is the manipulation of their audience’s emotions that kept that audience, those audiences glued in whatever numbers to these various outlets. It’s a sad, serious place when — trust me, I know this — a television or radio show’s host is dependent on a fake crisis, on fake news day in and day out in order to have an audience. This is their big problem. What they have learned is they need to create and continue to create and manufacture fake news, and that is what is going to happen. That is their only salvation.
KEN: At the top of the show, we spoke briefly about how what’s his name — you know, the guy they put in there on the 20th of January — Biden. He made a comment about Vlad, Vladimir Putin; said, he’s a “killer.” And then Putin responded, “It takes one to know one.” So there’s this little back-and-forth going on. But I think the entire Russian thing, especially now…
I don’t know if you saw the Washington Post the day before yesterday. According to the Washington Post, which you know you can trust… (laughing) I’m sorry. I can’t say that with a straight face. Sorry. But they claim that Putin targeted people close to President Trump in a bid to influence the 2020 election. So we’re back to, “Don’t look at China. Don’t look at Dominion. Don’t look at the Democrats. It’s all Putin’s fault again this week,” and Rush had his theory about that too.
Here it is.
RUSH: Folks, I am of the opinion that it looks to me like everybody in that town was colluding with the Russians except for Trump. For crying out loud — and do you know we wouldn’t know what we learned yesterday, last night and today if it weren’t for Judge Emmet Sullivan?
If Emmet Sullivan hadn’t insisted on this stuff with Lt. General Flynn, then we would not have seen the documents that the FBI tried to hide. They were released some time ago’ now they were demanded to be produced. If it weren’t for the fact that Judge Sullivan can’t wait to put Flynn behind bars (which isn’t gonna happen), we wouldn’t have learned what we now know — and this has been known by so many people for so long.
Do you know that the people in this investigation actually went out and got liability insurance for themselves because they knew how rotten what they were doing is? They knew that the Mueller team was all about getting Trump? There are two investigators on this team telling each other, “This is not looking good, Jack.” “I know, Fred.” There’s a distinct get Trump attitude with these people.
The source, folks… Trump was right. Trump has been right about all of this. The source for the Steele dossier… Now, the Steele dossier, remember, there’s not a single thing in it that is true. There’s not an allegation. There’s not an assertion. There’s not a single word in it that is true. It is literally made up. The source for the Steele dossier was investigated by the FBI for being an asset for Russia.
The guy had contacts in Russia. Trump has been right about this from the get-go. The FBI knew the Steele dossier was bogus. They knew there was nothing to it. They still went and got FISA warrants. But what this news is today, is the sub-source — which really is not the deal. He’s the primary source. This guy’s actually the primary source. This is the guy that fed Steele the BS. So in a way, he’s actually the primary source.
They call him the sub-source because Steele’s name is on the dossier, so he is presumed to be the primary source. But he was fed this stuff by a Russian agent, a Russian asset. Folks, this is… It really is, even though it’s kind of an in-the-weeds thing to try to explain but I’m gonna give it my best shot here. It really is a bombshell of a report.
Christopher Steele’s “main source was the subject of a two-year FBI investigation between 2009 and 2011 under suspicion of being a Russian spy and a threat to American national security.” Obama knew it, everybody knew it, and yet they used this guy when he became the source for Steele in the Steele dossier. The FBI says that this source “had previously contact with the Russian embassy and Russian intelligence officers.”
We know the name of the sub-source thanks to Paul Sperry — and we know that he for a time wondering in a Democrat think tank, the Brookings Institution, or Institute. The FBI knew about this investigation into the Russian spy, 2009 to 2011. The FBI knew about this investigation into the source in December of 2016. It knew!
The FBI knew they were relying on information from a suspected Russian spy.
Okay. The name of the Russian spy, the sub-source for Christopher Steele and the Steele dossier — that everybody knew was being investigated as a Russian spy! The FBI knew it. They investigated him 2009 to 2011. His name is Igor Danchenko. He’s Ukrainian. He lives in Washington. He lives in the D.C. suburbs, in Virginia. He is amongst the natives. Catherine Herridge, CBS News:
“The primary sub-source for the Steele dossier was deemed a possible ‘national security threat’ + the subject of 2009 FBI counter-intel probe. According to new records, those facts were known to Crossfire Hurricane team in December 2016,” which means that Obama knew about it. They knew that somebody who had been investigated as a Russian spy attempting to undermine the United States was the primary source.
They knew he was a liar; they knew he made things up out of whole cloth, and they still went to get FISA warrants based on this guy and Steele. They knew it was all lies! Adam Schiff, everybody knew. We’re just now finding out ourselves. This sub-source, Ukraine… Remember, it turns out this guy worked closely with Lieutenant Colonel — O say can you see — Vindman, who was a good friend of the whistleblower.
He worked side by side with Fiona Hill at the Brookings and the National Security Council, and a Russian spy and the National Security Council, and he’s a best friend of Fiona Hill and Lieutenant Colonel — O say can you see — Vindman. The impeachment — the Trump impeachment — the Russia scandal, they’re run by the same bunch of people, and the Crossfire Hurricane team has to have been part of it ’cause they knew all of this.
KEN: And the thing that is so frustrating — and, you know, you must share some of this frustration as a Rush listener “in the know,” and you knew about these goings-on as some of the people that were trying to scam the American public were doing with this Russian joke, this scam. What is still frustrating is it is still being talked about, referred to, and taught.
Well, where you’re allowed to have school, if you have a governor that lets you go to school or whatever. But that’s the thing. To me, of all the frustrating things about this level of misinformation — and the fact that the Democrats can count on, they can bank on whatever tripe they throw to the news media, the news media will frame it up accordingly. And in this case, it was the Steele dossier and others, as Rush explained.
Yet there’s still people out there keeping this alive, and that’s the frustrating thing.
KEN: Here’s Rush with the rest of the Russia story.
RUSH: Emails: “Rush, this is such an old story now. Why do you spend so much time on it?” Folks, it’s an old story, but it’s perhaps the most outrageous political scandal of our lifetimes. The danger is having it thought of as no big deal because it’s now so far in the past. The more that’s learned about it…
I’m not exaggerating. It seems like everybody but Trump was involved in the Russians in an effort to bring Trump down. Trump was exactly right from the get-go about this. Let me give you some other little information about this. Remember, now, the same FBI, the same Democrat Party, the same bunch of diplomats from Ukraine that testified during the impeachment hearings in the House against Donald Trump…
Those people. Every one of these locoweeds in the Washington establishment so, so concerned about Russian interference in the election — so scared, so worried — were using information from a Russian spy to investigate this presidential campaign. They were the ones in bed with Russia, not Trump. At the same time they were telling the American people how horrible it was that the Russians were involved in meddling in our affairs and trying to sabotage our election, they were the ones in bed with the Russians.
Fiona Hill! Lieutenant Colonel — O say can you see — Vindman, the whistleblower. Adam Schiff. Everybody on the Crossfire Hurricane team. Comey, Brennan, Clapper. They all were in bed with the Russians. They all knew that the source and the sub-source in the dossier were absolute liars. They were Russian agents.
Remember Clapper and Brennan testified they didn’t see one shred of evidence that Trump had ever colluded with Russia when they were under oath at congressional hearings. On television, they’re lying through their teeth for two years about this. This is the FBI… Kimberley Strassel points out: This is the same FBI that claimed Carter Page was a Russian agent. They knew he wasn’t.
They just needed a fall guy to go get a spy warrant from the FISA court, and Carter Page was the guy. They claimed Carter Page was a Russian agent. They were making that case based on information from this Russian spy. That’s the paper trail. This Russian spy is who gave them cover to go ask for a warrant on Carter Page. But as Ms. Strassel points out here.
Most importantly, the FBI never told the FISA court about the investigation of this Russian spy that took place between 2009 and 2011. The FBI withheld that information. They continued to re-up their applications at the FISA court to surveil Carter Page and the Trump campaign. The FBI vouched for information supplied by a suspected Russian agent.
They knew that he was lying. They knew he was a Russian asset. The same FBI that tried to tell how horrible it was that Trump was involving the Russians in our elections. They were. The FBI, MI5, MI6 in the U.K. My lord, folks, I mean, these people were so thick and into it with Russians, that it’s even a bigger crime what they did to Mike Flynn.
It’s an even more outrageous thing that Jeff Sessions recused himself as attorney general. Just a couple of more things about this. We have known for a long time that the sub-source — the Russian asset, the Russian spy, that the FBI investigated from 2009 to 2011.
We have known this guy disavowed the Steele dossier claims! It gets even better. This guy told them that what Steele submitted was not true, and they continued to use it — and Adam Schiff knew that it wasn’t true, and Fiona Hill knew it was true, and Lieutenant Colonel “O say can you see” Vindman knew it. They all knew it wasn’t true. And their sub-source, this Russian spy, told them it wasn’t true.
They continued to use it.
What we didn’t know and what the FBI didn’t tell anybody until now, was that this guy was a known Russian intelligence threat who had been previously invested. This guy, Igor Danchenko, had attempted to penetrate the Obama administration. This guy attempted to run a spy operation on the Obama administration, and the FBI knew that he was still considered dangerous just because of that.
Rather than throw his allegations about Trump away and discard them, and rather than… They should have been up to Capitol Hill, and they should have been telling Congress what was going on. They didn’t say a word about this. They, the FBI, continued to use this guy’s lying claptrap to salvage Crossfire Hurricane, the investigation into Trump stealing the election with the Russians.
So the FBI keep that information from Congress. Catherine Herridge says they never told the FISA court about it. They kept saying that Carter Page was the spy, Carter Page was the guy they needed to surveil. I mean, folks, it’s just… It is a continuing outrage, and everybody involved in this sordid tale was aware that not a single aspect of what they were alleging about Donald Trump and the Russians was true.
KEN: Yet think about how comfortable the Democrat Party and the news media still is keeping portions of what Rush just explained as being false. They pretend it’s true, and you probably have a whole generation of college students out there, because of the timing and then the fact that they took a year off for covid, they probably think it’s true. Well, you just heard the truth right here.