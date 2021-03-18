https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/bryan-preston/2021/03/18/elderly-san-francisco-asian-woman-gives-attacker-the-street-justice-he-deserves-n1433434

CBS San Francisco reports on an elderly Asian woman who delivered a beat down to a man who attacked her on Market St. Wednesday morning around 10:30 AM.

The 76-year-old was reportedly minding her own business when a man assailed her. She made him experience instant regret.

Xiao Zhen Xie says she was just waiting at the traffic light and then the suspect punched her by her left eye. Immediately, her instincts kicked in to defend herself. While she suffered injuries and required medical attention, it was her attacker that ended up on the stretcher. “She found the stick around the area and fought back,” said Li. Li said her mother cannot see at all out of her left eye and hasn’t been able to eat. The hope is that time will heal the physical and emotional wounds, but her family said the incident has left her scared for her life. “As you can see she is extremely terrified,” Xie’s grandson John Chen told KPIX 5. “She’s terrified to even step out.” Xie’s family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with her medical expenses.

This video shows the man, bloodied and hopefully embarrassed by his actions, handcuffed to a stretcher. KPIX sports director Dennis O’Donnell captured the video after he walked up on the scene.

Just came upon an attack on an elderly Asian woman on Market Street San Francisco. Effort I got more details pic.twitter.com/5o8r0eeHE2 — Dennis O’Donnell (@DennisKPIX) March 17, 2021

Witnesses told KPIX 5 they saw Xie pummeling the assailant. In the video, the alleged assailant is handcuffed to a stretcher with his face bloodied. A sobbing Xie berates the man and waves what looks to be a wooden board at him as he’s being taken away. “You bum, why did you hit me?” she said to the man on the stretcher in Chinese. Xie then turned to the crowd of people who had gathered, saying, “This bum, he hit me,” as she raised the stick she held and sobbed. “He hit me, this bum,“ she repeated.

It’s not yet clear whether this was a “hate crime,” a random mugging, or something else. Attacks on Asians are reportedly increasing. At the same time, Democrats such as Rep. Jerry Nadler are using this to argue that criticizing China itself leads to “hate crimes.” He spoke on the subject Thursday morning. Americans increasingly see China as a threat — because it is — but that doesn’t necessarily translate directly into crimes against Asians here. The George massage parlor shootings appear at this point to have been motivated by sex addition. That’s what the murderer reportedly has told police.

Crime is up in just about all U.S. cities over 2020 and 2021, thanks in no small part to defunding police departments and district attorneys declining to prosecute crimes. Democrats initiated both the police defunding and are declining to prosecute crimes including rioting in many jurisdictions they control. San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin (D) has led the way in declining to prosecute so-called quality-of-life crimes. San Francisco’s quality of life has deteriorated on his watch.

As crime has ramped up in San Francisco, Boudin now faces recall.

California’s Prop 47 effectively decriminalized theft years before the 2020 unrest. This led, according to Fox News, to a rise in theft and even organized crime getting in on the petty theft game.

Proposition 47 is seen by critics as one of California’s biggest blunders. Supported by the state Democratic Party and championed by the American Civil Liberties Union, the referendum was passed by a wide margin in 2014. The idea behind it was to reduce certain non-violent felonies to misdemeanors in order to free up resources for cops and prosecutors to focus on violent offenders. Since Proposition 47 was passed, there has been an increase in theft across the state. Cities like San Francisco have seen organized crime rings turn shoplifting into a well-organized racket involving desperate thieves and unscrupulous black-market resellers. Among the nation’s 20 largest cities, San Francisco now has the highest rate of property crime, which includes theft, shoplifting and vandalism.

That was in 2019. It’s only gotten worse since.

Perhaps thieves and attackers will think twice after hearing what happened Wednesday when a 76-year-old woman whipped her assailant and sent him straight to the hospital — on the way to jail, hopefully.

But let’s be realistic. It’s San Francisco. That city and its state — both under Democrat control — apparently prefer criminals over the law-abiding, so whether the attacker will face justice beyond the street is an open question.

If more thugs suspect they may get whipped right where they stand, as evidently happened in this case, there will be fewer thugs.

We wish Xiao Zhen Xie a very speedy recovery.

