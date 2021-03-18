https://noqreport.com/2021/03/18/ex-ceo-of-drag-queen-story-hour-group-a-milwaukee-child-court-judge-charged-with-child-porn/

A judge who presided over the Milwaukee County Children’s Court was arrested and charged with seven counts of possession of child pornography on Tuesday, including uploads made at the courthouse. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Brett Blomme was arrested Tuesday on tentative charges of possession of child pornography, the state Department of Justice announced.

Blomme, 38, was taken into custody by special agents with the state Division of Criminal Investigation “following an investigation into multiple uploads of child pornography through a Kik messaging application account in October and November 2020,” according to a statement.

Criminal charges are expected to be filed against Blomme on Wednesday. He was arrested in Dane County.

A 44-page search warrant filed Friday by a DCI special agent said investigators found Blomme, using the name “dommasterbb,” uploaded 27 videos and images containing child pornography. Two of the files were uploaded at a Milwaukee County government building, the search warrant said.

The special agent sought permission to search Blomme’s courtroom, chambers, houses in Milwaukee and Dane counties and his 2017 Audi. Blomme is currently assigned to Milwaukee County Children’s Court.

But conspicuously missing from the mainstream media reports about the arrest are Brett Blomme’s history with the notorious “Drag Queen Story Hour” events that have sparked outrage across the country. He was President and CEO of The Cream City Foundation which organized the LGBTQ+ events across Milwaukee.

According to Big League Politics:

The Cream City Foundation brags openly about organizing Drag Queen Story Hour events in Milwaukee on its website, sponsoring the practice in which impressionable youths are subjected to sexualized and cross-dressing drag queens.

Judge Blomme’s personal page on the Cream City Foundation’s website was purged within days following his arrest. Blomme appears to have been released from jail, with his Linkedin account also swiftly removed. The page attested to his connection with Cream City Foundation before being deleted.

Christians and conservatives have pushed hard against the various iterations of “Drag Queen Story Hour” since they first rose to prominence in 2019. The Cultural Marxist events are designed to normalize transvestites and indoctrinate children into accepting the anti-Biblical LGBT lifestyle.

This is a story will that will not be properly reported by mainstream media who is complicit in assisting with the indoctrination as well as coverups of incidents like these. Meanwhile, Big Tech has taken a hard stance against any criticism of transgenderism, including Amazon’s recent decision to censor any books that do not paint transgenderism in an absolutely positive light.

When convenient, the left will commandeer messaging like “protect the children.” But they will be silent about the former CEO of a group that organized “Drag Queen Story Hour” events despite his arrest for child porn possession. It’s tribal hypocrisy.

