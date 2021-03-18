https://babylonbee.com/news/exclusive-we-have-obtained-a-copy-of-joe-bidens-day-planner/

Joe Biden’s day planner was left on a table at a Washington DC Denny’s this week. Before returning to the White House, our staff was able to take pictures of the contents of Biden’s rigorous schedule. It is truly amazing that a man of Biden’s age has enough vim and vigor to accomplish so much every day.

get a closer look at one week of Biden’s activities here.

Here are just a few examples from Biden’s dense schedule:

Muffins

Nap (many, many naps)

Crossword puzzle day

Do the green screen thingy

Napppppp

Also, sleep (which is different from naps)

Test new drones

note to self: Stop using the term “colored people” it’s bad now

Cash that Xi money

Turkey (he was not sure if this was in reference to the country or the poultry)

Call Obama (recurring in planner. Keeps getting voicemail)

Tell Kamala to do the thing

Remember what the thing is

Detailed notes on who he can and cannot sniff at various events

Yell at cloud

Parsnips

Tape Blue Bloods (starring Tom Selleck)

John Wayne-a-thon

Strategy meeting @ CNN

