https://babylonbee.com/news/exclusive-we-have-obtained-a-copy-of-joe-bidens-day-planner/
Joe Biden’s day planner was left on a table at a Washington DC Denny’s this week. Before returning to the White House, our staff was able to take pictures of the contents of Biden’s rigorous schedule. It is truly amazing that a man of Biden’s age has enough vim and vigor to accomplish so much every day.
get a closer look at one week of Biden’s activities here.
Here are just a few examples from Biden’s dense schedule:
- Muffins
- Nap (many, many naps)
- Crossword puzzle day
- Do the green screen thingy
- Napppppp
- Also, sleep (which is different from naps)
- Test new drones
- note to self: Stop using the term “colored people” it’s bad now
- Cash that Xi money
- Turkey (he was not sure if this was in reference to the country or the poultry)
- Call Obama (recurring in planner. Keeps getting voicemail)
- Tell Kamala to do the thing
- Remember what the thing is
- Detailed notes on who he can and cannot sniff at various events
- Yell at cloud
- Parsnips
- Tape Blue Bloods (starring Tom Selleck)
- John Wayne-a-thon
- Strategy meeting @ CNN