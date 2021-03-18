https://justthenews.com/nation/technology/facebook-planning-build-under-13-instagram-app?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Facebook is planning on making an Instagram app specifically for users younger than 13.

“We have identified youth work as a priority for Instagram and have added it to our H1 priority list,” Vishal Shah, a vice president for the the social media platform, said in a memo.

He said Instagram’s Community Product Group to focus on two objectives: accelerating efforts to ensure the safest possible experience for teens and building a version of Instagram that allows people under the age of 13 to safely use the platform for the first time.

Instagram does not permit those under 13 to use the app unless a parent or guardian manages their account.

Instagram is owned by Facebook.

The new version of the app will be led by Pavni Diwanji, a Facebook vice president who has previously led child-focused applications such as YouTube Kids.

“Increasingly kids are asking their parents if they can join apps that help them keep up with their friends,” a Facebook spokesperson told Insider in a statement. “Right now there aren’t many options for parents, so we’re working on building additional products – like we did with Messenger Kids – that are suitable for kids, managed by parents.”

