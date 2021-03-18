https://www.dailywire.com/news/father-arrested-jailed-for-contempt-after-referring-to-his-daughter-as-she

On Tuesday, the father of a biological girl who believes she is a boy turned himself into a Canadian court and was subsequently taken to jail after the Attorney General of British Columbia issued an arrest warrant for contempt after the father had insisted on referring to his daughter as his “daughter” and used the pronouns “she” and “her.”

Robert Hoogland, from Surrey, British Columbia, has a 14-year-old daughter. In February 2019, the Supreme Court of British Columbia, Canada ordered that the girl receive testosterone injections without obtaining parental consent. “The court also declared that if either of her parents referred to her using female pronouns or addressed her by her birth name, they would be considered guilty of family violence,” The Federalist noted.

When she was in seventh grade, the girl’s school urged the girl to see psychologist Dr. Wallace Wong, who recommended the girl should begin taking cross-sex hormones at 13. Hoogland cited his daughter’s alleged history of mental health issues, and refused to give permission. Doctors at BC Children’s Hospital decided the girl should receive testosterone injections.

Hoogland, disturbed by the possible effects of the hormone therapy, objected, but one of the doctors informed him that the girl’s consent was enough for her to begin receiving the hormones. Hoogland responded by seeking an injunction to stop the treatment, but Justice Gregory Bowdenruled in February 2019 that the girl was “exclusively entitled to consent to medical treatment for gender dysphoria,”adding, “Attempting to persuade (the girl) to abandon treatment for gender dysphoria; addressing (the girl) by his birth name; referring to (the girl) as a girl or with female pronouns whether to him directly or to third parties; shall be considered to be family violence under s. 38 of the Family Law Act.”

Hoogland reacted, “The government has taken over my parental rights. They’re using (the girl) like she’s a guinea pig in an experiment … Is BC Children’s Hospital going to be there in 5 years when she rejects [her male identity]? No they’re not. They don’t care. They want numbers.”

The Federalist reported:

The evening of Bowden’s decision, Clark granted an interview to The Federalist in which he referred to his daughter as a girl, “because she is a girl. Her DNA will not change through all these experiments that they do.” Citing this statement — among other verbal “expressions of rejection of [Maxine’s] gender identity” — the BC Supreme Court convicted Clark of “family violence” in April 2019. Judge Francesca Marzari even issued an order authorizing Clark’s arrest “without warrant” by any police officer who might catch him referring to his daughter “as a girl or with female pronouns.”

In January 2020, Hoogland lost his legal appeal to halt the process his daughter was undergoing; the BC Court of Appeal ruled Hoogland’s comments did not constitute family violence but “in general,” Hoogland must “acknowledge and refer to (the girl) as male,” and barred him from speaking to the media.

Hoogland told The Federalist in February 2020, “I had a perfectly healthy child a year ago, and that perfectly healthy child has been altered and destroyed for absolutely no good reason. She can never go back to being a girl in the healthy body that she should have had. She’s going to forever have a lower voice. She’ll forever have to shave because of facial hair. She won’t be able to have children… Sometimes I just want to scream so that other parents and people will… jump in, understand what’s going on. There’s a child—and not only mine, but in my case, my child out there having her life ruined.”

Hoogland conducted two video interviews with Canadian YouTube commentators; the first was removed, but the second, with Laura-Lynn Thompson, was not initially yanked because Thompson refused to do so. Justice Michael Tammen of the British Columbia Supreme Court ordered that Thompson’s interview be pulled; when Thompson balked, police were sent to her home.

“The judge (Tammen) warned the dad that if there are any further breaches of the bans and court orders, the lawyers for the teen might come back to court and seek to have him cited for contempt of court and face serious consequences,” The Vancouver Sun reported.

On March 4, 2021, Tammen issued a warrant for Hoogland’s arrest on the charge of contempt. Before he turned himself in, Hoogland told The Post-Millennial: “Perhaps saving children is a dream . . . but I don’t think so! As I was driving I saw children walking their dogs, I saw children playing together, and I saw a generation that needs their parents more than ever! I visited all my family homes… places where I grew up as a child. I remembered how much I loved my own parents and how much I needed their protection.”

Hoogland created a GoFundMe page which stated:

The far left issued an arrest warrant on Thursday, March 04! I will be turning myself in on March 16! I am fighting the far left based on a civil disobedience defense! I am now back in court for a five-day criminal trial that will last at least five days . . . From April 12-16. That trial that could land me in jail for up to five years for speaking truth about state sponsored child abuse. FYI . . . I am blocked from sharing any videos at this time that oppose the sterilization of children! Please watch the video I was finally able to post! I am the “Canadian” parent in this documentary!

