http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/nzpS9xctyGI/

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci stated that “the more data we get, the more we see that if you’re vaccinated, the chances are that you won’t get an asymptomatic infection, or if you do, the level of virus in your nasopharynx will be considerably less, that it is likely you won’t infect anybody.”

Fauci said, “Now, in the data that was collected, the more data we get, the more we see that if you’re vaccinated, the chances are that you won’t get an asymptomatic infection, or if you do, the level of virus in your nasopharynx will be considerably less, that it is likely you won’t infect anybody. Now, when you accumulate enough data to say, wait a minute, the scientific data tells us now that we can be pretty confident that if you’re vaccinated, that not only would you not get clinical disease, you’re not going to get infected. We’re not there yet. We’re accumulating data, and once we’re there, then the recommendations will change.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

