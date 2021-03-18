https://www.dailywire.com/news/fbi-releases-10-videos-showing-most-egregious-attacks-on-capitol-police-officers

The FBI on Thursday released 10 new videos that the bureau said show the “most egregious attacks on law enforcement” at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

In the videos, rioters can be seen punching and beating Capitol Police officers, as well as spraying them with some kind of chemical substance.

“It has been two months since our nation’s Capitol has been breached by violent extremists who sought to disrupt our democratic process,” said Steven D’Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, asking for help in identifying perpetrators.

“Today, I am again asking for your help to identify the perpetrators of some of the most egregious assaults on law enforcement officers,” he said, saying in a video statement posted online Thursday. D’Antuono said the 10 people in the new videos are “responsible for assaults on law enforcement officers, who were protecting the Capitol and our democratic process.”

In one video, a man can be seen in a crowd battling law enforcement officers holding what appears to be an electroshock device. He thrusts the baton-like device, which busses loudly and flashes, at officers.

The videos are below (Warning: Graphic content).

With the assistance of hundreds of thousands of tips from the public, the #FBI has arrested more than 300 ppl who took part in the Capitol riots. Of those, over 65 were arrested for assaulting law enforcement officers. Some of the most violent offenders have yet to be identified. pic.twitter.com/qrCjtknkes — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) March 18, 2021

“With the assistance of hundreds of thousands of tips from the American public, the FBI has arrested more than 300 individuals — including more than 65 arrested for assaulting law enforcement officers, he said. Most recently, tips helped identify two men ‘involved in discharging a chemical agent that impacted U.S. Capitol Police and D.C. Metropolitan Police officers,’ D’Antuono said,” according to Fox News.

The FBI official said Julian Khater and George Tanios were both arrested March 14 and charged with conspiring to injure officers, including U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died. Authorities have still not revealed the cause of Sicknick’s death, but the U.S. Capitol Police said that Sicknick “passed away due to injuries sustained while on-duty, adding that “he “was responding to the riots” and “was injured while physically engaging with protesters.” He then “returned to his division office and collapsed” and was taken to a local hospital “where he succumbed to his injuries.”

Last month, Sicknick laid in honor in the Capitol Rotunda, where President Joe Biden and the first lady paid their respects.

D’Antuono also Shane Jenkins, arrested March 5 and charged with multiple counts including assaulting officers with a dangerous weapon, was identified by a tip.

“These are just three of the violent criminals who are no longer on the street thanks to your tips,” D’Antuono said.

“We know that someone out there, somewhere will recognize these individuals,” he said. “We know it can be difficult to report information about family, friends, and coworkers, but it is the right thing to do … We are grateful to the public for helping bring the perpetrators of these violent acts to justice.”

“We’re grateful to the members of the public who have already been a tremendous help in these investigations,” he added.

