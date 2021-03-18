https://thehill.com/homenews/news/543814-fbi-releases-new-video-on-capitol-riot

The FBI on Thursday released new footage of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, asking the public for help identifying rioters who assaulted police officers during the insurrection.

The videos show assailants attacking officers with fists, clubs, unknown chemical sprays and even a device that resembles a baton stun gun or cattle prod.

In one clip, a man can be seen in a crowd fighting with law enforcement while wielding an apparent electroshock device. He repeatedly jabs the baton-like device at officers as it emits a loud buzz and bright flashes.

“These individuals are seen on video committing egregious crimes against those who have devoted their lives to protecting the American people,” said Steven D’Antuono, head of the FBI field office in Washington, in a video statement.

He added that the bureau has arrested more than 300 people accused of participating in the riot, including more than 65 who have been charged with assaulting law enforcement officers.

“We’re grateful to the members of the public who have already been a tremendous help in these investigations,” he added. “We know it can be a difficult decision to report information about family, friends, or coworkers, but it is the right thing to do and the FBI continues to need your help to identify these suspects.”

The additional footage comes days after two men were arrested and charged with assaulting police officers for allegedly spraying a group of law enforcement with an unknown chemical irritant during the riot. According to charging documents, U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died on Jan. 7, was among those who had been assaulted by the two men.

Authorities have still not revealed the cause of Sicknick’s death and have not alleged that the two men arrested this week were responsible.

