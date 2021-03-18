https://hannity.com/media-room/first-class-hypocrite-climate-czar-john-kerry-caught-flying-first-class-without-face-mask/

FOOTAGE FOUND! Watch ‘Climate Czar’ Kerry Say Private Jets the ‘Only Choice for Somebody Like Me!’

posted by Hannity Staff – 2.04.21

Climate Czar John Kerry faced a growing backlash on social media Wednesday when footage of the former Secretary of State emerged of him using a private jet to receive an environmental award; saying it was the “only choice for people like me.”

“President Biden’s recently appointed climate czar, John Kerry, took a private jet to Iceland in 2019 to receive the Arctic Circle award for climate leadership,” reports Fox News.

NEW: Climate czar John Kerry took private jet to Iceland for environmental award, called it ‘only choice for somebody like me’ https://t.co/AgCqHTmgW9 — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) February 3, 2021

“I understand that you came here with a private jet. Is that an environmental way to travel?” asked a local reporter.

“If you offset your carbon — it’s the only choice for somebody like me who is traveling the world to win this battle,” Kerry said.

“I negotiated the Paris Accords for the United States,” he added.

