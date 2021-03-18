https://hannity.com/media-room/first-class-hypocrite-climate-czar-john-kerry-caught-flying-first-class-without-face-mask/
FOOTAGE FOUND! Watch ‘Climate Czar’ Kerry Say Private Jets the ‘Only Choice for Somebody Like Me!’
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.04.21
Climate Czar John Kerry faced a growing backlash on social media Wednesday when footage of the former Secretary of State emerged of him using a private jet to receive an environmental award; saying it was the “only choice for people like me.”
“President Biden’s recently appointed climate czar, John Kerry, took a private jet to Iceland in 2019 to receive the Arctic Circle award for climate leadership,” reports Fox News.
“I understand that you came here with a private jet. Is that an environmental way to travel?” asked a local reporter.
“If you offset your carbon — it’s the only choice for somebody like me who is traveling the world to win this battle,” Kerry said.
“I negotiated the Paris Accords for the United States,” he added.
BUSTED! After Lecturing Energy Workers, FAA Records Show Kerry’s Family Still Owns Private Jet
posted by Hannity Staff – 1.28.21
Records from the Federal Aviation Administration show the family of Climate Czar John Kerry still owns and operates a private jet; planes that emit upwards of 40 times more carbon emissions per passenger than commercial aviation.
“The FAA’s registry shows a Gulfstream Aerospace jet owned by Flying Squirrel LLC, the name previously reported for Teresa Heinz-Kerry’s private charter jet company. The company’s listed address matches that of the Heinz Family Foundation,” reports Fox News.
“We look forward to the anti-carbon lectures from a guy who travels the globe on private jets and luxury yachts,” read a New York Post editorial last year.
“While it’s unclear exactly how much Kerry benefited from his wife’s company, private jets have been estimated to emit upward of 40 times as much carbon per passenger as commercial flights,” adds Fox.
