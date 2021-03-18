https://www.theepochtimes.com/gen-michael-flynn-endorses-oklahoma-pastor-jackson-lahmeyer-for-senate-run_3738299.html

Lahmeyer looks to unseat Sen. Lankford

Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn traveled to Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Tuesday to announce his endorsement of Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer for the U.S. Senate. Lahmeyer is looking to unseat incumbent Republican Sen. James Lankford in 2022.

“We need to have strong warriors who are consistent in their beliefs and their values, who are willing to take the hard or right path,” Flynn said at Tuesday’s press conference.

Jackson Lahmeyer, a 29-year-old pastor in Tulsa, said Lankford’s inconsistency on policy was why he is looking to challenge the senator for his seat. Lahmeyer said he believes that the current political situation facing his state requires a strong fighter.

“I watched our senator flip-flop like a fish out of water,” Lahmeyer said in the press conference. “I couldn’t tell you one day where he was at to the next day. It was absolutely embarrassing and I saw fear all over him on January the 6th. He caved in like an absolute coward.

“I’ll be a consistent conservative,” Lahmeyer said. “A double-minded person is unstable in all their ways. You have to make up your mind, you have to know what you believe in.”

Lahmeyer said that his public service will be based on three principles, being “Biblical,” “Constitutional,” and being grounded in “common sense.”

In addition to pastoring at the Sheridan Christian Center, Lahmeyer also is the state director of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, an organization is run by Franklin Graham.

Flynn also emphasized the importance of faith in public service, and said he was looking forward to Lahmeyer bringing an enhancement of the faith to the country.

“So I am here today to stand strong with this young man and his beautiful family, and the great state of Oklahoma, because there’s a fabric that this man brings and this state brings, that our country continues to have, that fabric is the fabric of faith, and the faith-based system in our constitution,” Flynn said.

Flynn agreed with Lahmeyer that the country is experiencing an unprecedented time, and said that the country needs somebody who can stand up for their values and beliefs, and not backdown or give in.

Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) speaks in Washington on Sept. 16, 2020. (Anna Moneymaker/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Sen. Lankford was one of the 11 senators who initially said they would oppose the states’ Electoral College votes and called for an emergency audit of the election result. He then dropped his objection after the Capitol breach.

Despite Lankford’s last-minute change of mind, Tulsa’s Black community leaders condemned his initial objection to the election results and said he should resign.

Lankford’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.