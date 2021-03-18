https://www.theblaze.com/news/georgia-mass-killer-trevor-noah-racism

Comedy Central host Trevor Noah said this week that Georgia’s spa mass murder was motivated by race — despite the accused Georgia mass killer himself reportedly saying that he targeted the spas over his sex addiction and not the race of their workers.

On Wednesday, Blaze Media reported that 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long — the suspect in a mass killing that took the lives of at least eight people at Atlanta-area spas — said, according to authorities, that he carried out the murders because of his “addiction to sex.”

What are the details?

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Daily Show,” Noah said that it’s obvious to him that someone who murders six Asian women is racist.

“What’s been sad about the story is not just the loss of life but all the auxiliary things that have been happening around the story,” Noah began. “Like, one of the first things that’s been the most frustrating for me is seeing the shooter say, ‘Oh, it wasn’t racism, it was sex addiction.’ First of all, f*** you, man. You killed six Asian people. Specifically. You went there. If there’s anyone who’s racist, it’s a motherf***er who kills six Asian women. Your murders speak louder than your words.”

Noah continued and insisted that anti-Asian sentiment is behind this and other attacks against members of the American-Asian community since COVID-19 originated in Wuhan, China.

“Six Asian women were killed!” he continued. “And you know, in a way, what makes it even more painful is that we saw it coming. We see these things happening. People have been warning. People in the Asian community have been tweeting, saying, ‘Please, help us. We’re getting punched in the streets, we’re getting slurs written on our doors, we’re getting people coming up to us saying thanks for COVID, thanks for spoiling the world.’ We’ve seen this happening. And while we’re fighting for it, there are many people who have been like, ‘Oh, stop being so woke and so dramatic. Kung flu, hahaha. It’s just a joke.’ Yeah, it’s a joke that has come at one of the most tense times in human history. You knew that something like this could happen.”

‘Who could have predicted this tragedy?’

He noted that the deadly attack wasn’t all that surprising.

Noah added, “This guy didn’t go and kill these women by mistake. He knew what he was doing. And it’s so frustrating to see this keep happening in America over and over again. America sees things coming, it knows something is gonna happen, but it does nothing to stop it. But then it’s all-in on saying, ‘Oh, it’s so tragic, who could have predicted this tragedy?’ Anyone who was looking at it could. Why are people so invested in solving the symptoms instead of the cause? America does this time and time again — a country that wants to fight the symptoms and not the underlying conditions that cause those symptoms to take effect. Racism, misogyny, gun violence, and mental illness — and honestly, this incident might have been all of those things combined.”

He concluded, “Whatever you do, please, don’t tell me that this thing had nothing to do with race. Even if the shooter says that — he thinks it has to do with his sex addiction — you can’t disconnect his violence from the racial stereotypes that people attach to Asian women. This guy blamed a specific race of people for his problems and then murdered them because of it. If that’s not racism then the word has no meaning.”







Why We Should’ve Seen The Atlanta Shootings Coming | The Daily Social Distancing Show



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

