Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) says that children across the state will not have to learn about critical race theory — which isn’t worth “one red cent of taxpayer money” — while he’s governor.

What are the details?

During a Wednesday news conference, DeSantis told the public that he plans to purge critical race theory from public schools.

According to a report from the Daily Wire, DeSantis said that the state should be more concerned on teaching “foundational principles” rather than “narratives such as critical race theory that views all of history through the lens of race, and suggests that racism still infects almost every institution in the U.S. today.”

In his remarks, DeSantis said, “Florida civics curriculum will incorporate foundational concepts with the best materials, and it will expressly exclude unsanctioned narratives like critical race theories and unsubstantiated theories. Let me be clear: There’s no room in our classrooms for things like critical race theory. Teaching kids to hate their country and to hate each other is not worth one red cent of taxpayer money. So we will invest in actual, solid, true curriculum and we will be a leader in the development and implementation of a world class civics education.”

According to a Wednesday report from the Associated Press, DeSantis said “acceptable topics to be taught in civics” would “get a $106 million boost thanks to pandemic-related federal funding directed at states.”

“Under the governor’s proposal, teachers who get credentialed in teaching civics would get a $3,000 bonus,” the outlet reported. “Some $16.5 million would be devoted to training teachers and principals in civics education.”

Such training, the AP reported, would be carried out by civics “coaches,” as well as “in-person seminars and virtual learning.”

“Around $6.5 million would be used for developing partnerships between schools and governments in an effort to get students interested in public service,” the report continued. “Another $17 million would be targeted for developing civics curricula with ‘foundational concepts’ and not ‘unsanctioned narratives like critical race theory.'”

‘I want the history of our country taught accurately’

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said that critical race theory “puts race as the most important thing.”

“I want content of character to be the most important thing,” he insisted. “I want to treat people as individuals, and I want the history of our country taught accurately. I want people to learn about the founding fathers, and learn about the constitution as well as other great people like President Lincoln, like what we did in World War II, like the civil rights movement, like … winning the Cold War — those are all very important.”

He continued, “When you start talking about these wacko theories — it’s all designed to put a political agenda under the guise of history and civics. I don’t want politicized civics; I don’t want politicized history — I want accurate history.”

DeSantis also added, “No matter if your family came on the Mayflower, or you became a naturalized citizen, these principles belong to you.”







