https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/18/great-work-guys-cdc-breaks-news-about-who-may-be-at-increased-risk-for-mental-and-physical-health-problems/

Is Captain Obvious running the CDC’s Twitter account today? You be the judge:

“The pandemic’s impact”? Well, it had some help:

As for the fallout from keeping schools closed and forcing “remote learning,” the CDC’s epiphany came well after most everybody else’s:

Better late than never?

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...