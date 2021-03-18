https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-new-hampshire-republican-gov-sununu-threatens-to-veto-bill-barring-divisive-anti-white-curriculum-in-schools

The reason the left has been so successful in transforming the country even when Republicans are in charge is because Republicans have ceded the education system to the most extreme social engineers in the country. The latest fad is the teaching of “critical race theory,” which essentially abuses young children with white guilt rather than de-emphasizing race altogether. Trump uprooted it from the federal curriculum last year, but now the Biden administration has brought it back in full force.

Now that New Hampshire Republicans won the trifecta of government in the Granite State last November, they can easily get rid of this divisive education curriculum, right? Not if Gov. Chris Sununu (R) has a say in the matter.

The New Hampshire House is planning to vote on HB 544, a bill that would prohibit New Hampshire public schools or government agencies from teaching divisive curricula, such as critical race theory. The bill enumerates the following list of offensive principles that have been percolating throughout the education system, the media, and the government:

(a) One race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex;

(b) The state of New Hampshire or the United States is fundamentally racist or sexist;

(c) An individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously;

(d) An individual should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment solely or partly because of his or her race or sex;

(e) Members of one race or sex cannot and should not attempt to treat others without respect to race or sex;

(f) An individual’s moral character is necessarily determined by his or her race or sex;

(g) An individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex;

(h) Any individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race or sex; or

(i) Meritocracy or traits such as a hard work ethic are racist or sexist, or were created by a particular race to oppress another race.

The Iowa House of Representatives recently passed a similar bill barring all schools and government officials from teaching diversity training. Iowa House File 802 specifically bars any curriculum teaching “that the United States of America and the state of Iowa are fundamentally or systemically racist or sexist, that an individual, by virtue of the individual’s race or sex, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past and that an individual, by virtue of the individual’s race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.”

Although our country is deeply divided, can’t we all agree that such racist views should have no place in publicly funded and state-sanctioned schools? Evidently not. The left feasts off playing one group against another, which is why its curriculum places identity above all else.

Yet, in a shocking announcement, Gov. Sununu indicated that he would veto this bill. “Look, that bill, as I’ve read it to date, really limits free speech,” said the governor on March 9 to a NHPR show host. “We may not like what is said in a public setting or a school or whatever it is, but that’s the beauty of local control … you don’t control that by having a big government law that says you can’t say certain things. If that’s not changed, I’d very likely veto it” (audio at 47-minute mark).

So, like every RINO, Sununu discovers his conservatism and affinity for the Constitution in the wrong place at the wrong time. This is a man who has locked down his state and is criminalizing the breathing of human beings without masks. He has shredded life, liberty, and property of private citizens and has even criticized the legislature for encouraging “law breaking” by zeroing out his COVID business fines, referring to his edicts as the law and the lawmakers as some pariahs who have no say in legislation. Yet this same man somehow thinks that education institutions run by the state can only silence pro-American voices, but not anti-American curriculum, and that it is somehow protected by the First Amendment?

Also, you gotta love his affinity for localism. Suddenly, he thinks that little towns should be able to control the state’s education process when he knows darn well that New Hampshire is not a home rule state. In other words, localities have less autonomy than in almost any state on nearly every policy issue because the state’s constitution grants no power to towns and cities.

Remember, Sununu is being touted as the great hope of the GOP to win back the Senate for Republicans because he is weighing a challenge to Sen. Maggie Hassan for the Senate seat in 2022. But this is why we have so many liberal Republicans in the Senate. We rely on candidates who are out of touch with the most basic values of their own party in their respective states.

The antithesis of someone like Sununu is Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) of Florida. Even without the legislature passing any bill, he announced yesterday that he is banning critical race theory from the schools. “There’s no room in our classrooms for things like critical race theory,” said the Florida governor at a press conference on Wednesday. “Teaching kids to hate their country and to hate each other is not worth one red cent of taxpayer money.”

Indeed, as we are locked in mortal combat for the culture of our civilization, the difference between a DeSantis Republican and a Sununu Republican is greater than the difference between a standard Republican and a Democrat.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

