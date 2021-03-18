https://www.theepochtimes.com/indiana-man-charged-with-killing-4-after-stimulus-check-argument_3740024.html

The Indiana man accused of killing four family members over a stimulus check argument was charged with quadruple homicide on Thursday, a prosecutor said.

Malik Halfacre, 25, was also charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of robbery, one count of theft, and one count of carrying a handgun without a license, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears told reporters during a press conference.

“The incident that occurred … was over finances,” he said. “There was a very spirited discussion about stimulus money and about some of the financial issues that this particular couple was going through.”

Halfacre left the residence and returned with a gun, the prosecutor said. The argument then continued.

While Halfacre tried taking money out of his former partner’s purse, an altercation occurred and he shot four people, according to authorities.

One person, Jeanettrius Moore, was able to escape and survive.

The victims were identified as four victims of Moore’s family: Tomeeka brown, 44, Anthony Johnson, 35, Dequan Moore, 23, and Eve Moore, 7.

Jeanettrius Moore was described as Halfacre’s ex-girlfriend. She was also said to be the mother of his 6-month-old daughter.

A manhunt commenced after the March 13 shooting and the suspect was located the following day. He had taken his daughter, as well as money and personal items from Jeanettrius Moore. The baby was found at a relative’s house.

The crimes qualify Halfacre for the death penalty.

“I think everyone asks the same question about the 7-year-old: Why? She didn’t have anything to do with the stimulus check, she didn’t have anything to do with the money and she lost her life. And if that doesn’t break your heart I don’t know what will,” Mears told reporters.

Laura Pitts, an attorney for Halfacre, declined to comment when reached by the Associated Press.

“I just think about what everybody is going through and just the enormous human cost and human toll,” Mears added.

“In this case, it’s not just the people who lost their lives. It’s not just the family, it’s this neighborhood, it’s these schools, it’s this entire community for a very senseless act of violence.”

