https://hannity.com/media-room/it-begins-economists-say-bidens-proposed-tax-hikes-will-impact-americans-earning-200k/

BIDEN in NEW HAMPSHIRE: ‘What You Do Here in Iowa is Going to Set the Tone’

posted by Hannity Staff – 12.09.19

Former Vice President Joe Biden left audience members scratching their heads in New Hampshire over the weekend; confusing the northeast state for Iowa -approximately 1,000 miles away.

“The primary race for the United States presidency… You have an incredible obligation, not to me at all, but to yourselves. What you do here in Iowa […] is going to set the tone,” said Biden before correcting himself.

“New Hampshire, the primary in New Hampshire,” he added.

Joe Biden says he is in Iowa when he is actually in New Hampshire. Iowa and New Hampshire are 1,000+ miles away from each other.pic.twitter.com/Fh3Nl02fde — Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) December 8, 2019

Biden made a similar mistake earlier this year; confusing New Hampshire for the neighboring state of Vermont.

“I’ve been here a number of times…I love this place. Look, what’s not to like about Vermont in terms of the beauty of it?” Biden told reporters.