Piers Morgan was very vocal in his disapproval and disbelief of Meghan Markle and Harry’s interview with Oprah. He was so vocal in fact that he was suddenly not on his show anymore and people were calling him a racist for not believing poor, poor, sad, oppressed Meghan.

He really said it best with these two points:

Two key points from the past week that need reinforcing:

1) It’s not ‘racist’ to disbelieve someone who’s telling lies.

2) You don’t have to agree with a word I say to support my right to have my own opinions. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 17, 2021

Piers didn’t pull a single punch.

And boom.

He’s right. Calling someone a liar, regardless of their skin color, does not make someone a racist, not to mention not speaking up for those getting ‘canceled’ for their opinions well … sucks.

We are losing our ability to disagree with one another.

Education is the answer pic.twitter.com/uHkgEohtiK — Nader (@NaderWansa) March 18, 2021

If only more people would figure this out.

Totally agree with you @piersmorgan — karensankar (@KKarensankar) March 18, 2021

H and M could of done such good work here uk and common wealth .. but sadly no it was never going to be about that I feel I support to @piersmorgan — karensankar (@KKarensankar) March 18, 2021

Totally agree, well said. — Sue Sandham (The Cake Fairy) (@Sue_Sandham) March 18, 2021

Totally agree 100% — Craig Hayabusa (@craigphotojenk) March 17, 2021

Never agreed with you, but have to agree on this. — SLV😷🏡 (@1Sehuniverse) March 17, 2021

You know the interview was bad when even those who don’t typically agree with Piers are agreeing with him.

***

