https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/18/its-on-dr-fauci-did-not-like-sen-rand-paul-saying-hes-pushing-mask-theater-for-already-vaccinated-people/

Dr. Anthony Fauci is testifying today before a Senate panel on Covid-19, and the fireworks flew when it was Republican Sen. Rand Paul’s turn. The main focus for Paul in this clip is Fauci encouraging people who have been vaccinated or already recovered from Covid-19 to continue to wear masks. Fauci didn’t like getting cornered like this:

.@RandPaul evicerates Dr. Fauci over the “theater” of requiring Americans already immune from Covid to continue wearing masks. Fauci’s ultimate rebuttal: “I totally disagree with you” pic.twitter.com/Ea0utSRUAb — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 18, 2021

Rand Paul just exploded on Dr. Fauci over the “need” for wearing masks after you’ve been vaccinated pic.twitter.com/OZproppExf — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 18, 2021

Dr. Fauci to Sen. Rand Paul: “Here we go again with the theater. Let’s get down to the facts.” pic.twitter.com/z3zaCclao0 — The Hill (@thehill) March 18, 2021

It’s on!

Dr. Fauci didn’t appreciate Sen. Paul’s line of questioning, that’s for sure.

Honestly, this exchange is terrifying. Fauci’s response is that we should keep wearing masks because it is hypothetically possible that a new coronavirus could crop up and start a new pandemic. So, the mask mandate is now openly based on fear, rather than science. — The Judicialist (@judicialist) March 18, 2021

The “nanny state”..😂 Spot on @RandPaul ! — Farm girl (@monciemaga) March 18, 2021

Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine was seen as later proving Sen. Paul’s point:

What’s hilarious is that after this video, Tim Kaine literally said “I have had COVID, and I’ve been vaccinated, and I wear a mask. I wear a mask to make other people feel safer, even if there weren’t variants,” effectively proving @RandPaul‘s point. It’s theater. https://t.co/M5HlqnVhJX — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) March 18, 2021

Nice of the Democrat to help put the cherry on top of Paul’s argument.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

