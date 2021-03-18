https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/18/its-racist-to-refer-to-a-virus-by-its-place-of-discovery-unless-youre-a-dem-health-official-in-nyc/

Yesterday, we were told that former President Trump bears some responsibility for the uptick in assaults on Asian-Americans because he occasionally referred to COVID-19 as the “China virus,” its place of discovery:

But, you see, it’s fine to refer to a virus by its place of discovery when you’re a Dem. Here’s Mark Levine, NYC Councilmember and Chair of the Health Committee, labeling the different variants found in NYC right now by the place where they were first identified:

And Levine should know better:

Note: NYC doesn’t label the variants this way. Levine added the location data:

Or is he OK with this?

