The gobsmacking parseltongue continues from the podium at the Brady room in the White House. Today Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about Customs and Border Patrol officers informing media they are not allowed to talk about the border crisis per instructions from DHS and the White House. The response from the White House is talk to DHS. WATCH:

This level of evasive non-answer from the White House is actually dangerous to our national and foreign policy. Our adversaries can see the sensitive spots of weakness within an administration that is fearful of the truth. Those adversaries can then exploit this weakness to drive further division through influence operations.

Most people do not realize how dangerous fabricated stories can be upon a nation that is strong only when it is exhibiting truth. If the domestic and international audience recognize the United States government is truth-adverse on the little things, the ability of our nation to influence positive results on the bigger global issues is destroyed.

Ultimately it boils down to this: Devalue the United States and the world begins to destabilize. Recognize and/or accept this consequence, and you realize that outcome is a feature of Obama’s larger plan, it is not a flaw.

