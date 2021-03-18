http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/GRq6V_2JwgI/

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday President Joe Biden was speaking “generally” on Monday when he called for all Americans to wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic until everyone in the country was vaccinated.

Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated and “even after that, until everyone is in fact vaccinated, to wear this mask,” at a White House event Monday

But Psaki clarified during the White House press briefing President Biden was not setting a federal standard for mask-wearing.

“I think he is speaking generally about the need to still observe measures like social distancing and wearing of masks so that even when you’re vaccinated you’re keeping your neighbors your friends your family members safe,” Psaki said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has repeatedly called for vaccinated Americans to keep wearing masks even if they get vaccinated, citing the lack of consultative studies showing vaccinated Americans can not spread the vaccine.

“We don’t know yet whether or not it prevents you from getting infected where you’re not with symptoms…but you have virus in your nasopharynx that you could then infect an unvaccinated person who might be vulnerable, and you will inadvertently and innocently get them sick,” Fauci said earlier in March.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

