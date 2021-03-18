https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/18/jon-gabriel-gives-trump-shaming-time-mag-cover-a-much-needed-update-appropriate-for-america-in-the-age-of-joe-biden-pics/

Donald Trump’s not the president anymore. We’re living in the Age of Biden now, and we need to move forward.

Jon Gabriel is all ready to get this show on the road:

Much better.

Wish i had thought of it — mike blevins (@mikeblevins60) March 17, 2021

Same here. It’s tough to top. Although, if we’re being honest, there are probably some additions that could make it better still:

If we’re going with correct proportions there should be, what, about 6 more kids on that cover? — Peter Green (@pcg) March 17, 2021

There should be a lot more crying kids now. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) March 17, 2021

Fixed it for you pic.twitter.com/2zVAy3IxeE — Certified Lover Boy (@StoutsCenter) March 17, 2021

In the meantime, maybe TIME can put out a piece explaining why putting migrant kids in cages is actually a good thing.

