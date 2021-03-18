https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/18/joy-reid-and-julian-castro-say-its-racist-to-ask-white-house-about-failed-immigration-policies/

MSNBC host Joy Reid claimed that Fox News reporter Kristin Fisher is “afraid of these brown people” because Fisher asked Press Secretary Jen Psaki whether the Biden administration plans to limit the number of abandoned foreign children accepted illegally into the United States at the border.

U.S. border officials are currently taking in approximately 565 such children per day, and border facilities are up to 700 percent beyond capacity with children used by drug cartels as a lucrative ticket to U.S. entry. The majority of girls drug cartels traffic over the border are raped on the journey, and untold numbers of these trafficked minors die.

“It’s back to kind of the same thing,” Reid opined. “There is a lack of compassion on the other side. It’s just a fear that more brown people will come …The other side isn’t providing a political solution or offering to get onboard immigration reform. They’re just saying ‘be afraid of these brown people.’”

Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro, who was on the program with Reid, accepted Reid’s premises that Fisher and other Republicans who care about trafficked children are racist.

“Well, you’re right Joy,” Castro said, “this is part of their playbook. It’s something we’ve seen so many times before. It is fearmongering, and this time they’re doing it because they can’t argue with the Biden administration in terms of serving the needs of everyday Americans.”

MSNBC’s Joy Reid accuses Fox’s @KristinFisher of being a racist and “afraid of these Brown people” that are coming across the border. Former HUD Secretary Julian Castro concurs and says people on the right (like Fisher) don’t understand how people are coming for a better life. pic.twitter.com/bB1FHa7JPp — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 17, 2021

Prior to this dialogue, Reid claimed that Republican Sen. Lindsay Graham of South Carolina and the GOP as a whole are working “to gin up their base of white working-class Americans who fear their jobs will be taken by these people” and possess “a lack of sort of compassion.”

Fisher’s question in the briefing room was: “Is there a limit or cap to the number of unaccompanied minors that are going to be allowed in the U.S.?”

“A limit or a cap? So should we send some kids who are 10 back at a certain point, is that what you are asking me?” Psaki responded, implying that it’s ridiculous to question whether any child in the world who gets to the U.S. border should be put into the overflowing U.S. foster care and child welfare system at public expense.

“I’m not setting the policy here,” Fisher said. “I’m just asking you what the Biden administration’s policy is?”

The question comes amid a border crisis, in which illegal crossings are now up 100 percent from a year prior. Federalist Political Editor John Davidson noted recently that this magnitude will easily surpass crossings in 2018, 2019, and 2020 combined.

“Under the Biden administration’s new border policies, which mirror the Obama-era’s catch-and-release procedures, most of those claiming asylum will be released into the United States after a short time with instructions to appear before an immigration judge. This creates an enormous incentive for desperate people in Central America seeking a better life, but also enormous incentives for cartels and smuggling networks to profit off the flow of migrants,” Davidson noted.







“It’s more than a crisis. This is a human heartbreak,” GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy said, who went to El Paso, Texas on Monday.

“The migrant crisis roiling the United States has made the complicated politics in Congress over immigration even dicier, with Democrats at sharp odds over how to proceed and Republicans pushing for far stricter measures than the White House would likely accept,” CNN noted on Tuesday.

Reid is notable for using claims of racism to attack people who disagree with her. Also in March, she tweeted that conservatives “would all trade tax cuts” to be able to “openly say the n-word.”

“I’ll say it again: people on the right would trade all the tax cuts for the ability to openly say the n-word like in ‘the good old days.’ To them, not being able to be openly racist and discriminatory without consequence is oppression. Trump is the avatar for this ‘freedom,’” Reid tweeted.

I’ll say it again: people on the right would trade all the tax cuts for the ability to openly say the n-word like in “the good old days.” To them, not being able to be openly racist and discriminatory without consequence is oppression. Trump is the avatar for this “freedom.” https://t.co/RlqAFYe5Zr — Joy-Ann Pro-Democracy & Masks Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) March 4, 2021

In September 2020, Reid likened President Donald Trump supporters to radical Islamists. “Trump supporters” are like “how Muslims act,” she said.

Trump supporters are acting like “Muslims act.” – Joy Reid, President of the Tolerant Left ™️pic.twitter.com/BQgKBwgEoL — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) September 1, 2020

On election night—Nov. 4—Reid referred to African American Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as “Uncle Clarence,” insinuating he is an “Uncle Tom” token white person.

Disgusting racist comment by @JoyAnnReid, a comment that would get her fired on any other network and deservingly so pic.twitter.com/klaN66srat — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) November 4, 2020

Since Biden assuming office, the southern border situation has worsened dramatically. In the month of February alone, 18,945 family members and 9,297 unaccompanied children came to the U.S. This is an increase of 168 percent, and of 63 percent from January, cited by the Pew Research Center.

The Biden administration’s open-borders policies and rhetoric are “only going to incentivize a lot of these Central American families, migrant families, that are going to try to come north. This is a situation that is exploited time and time again by coyotes, by cartels, along the border, using these kids in order to get people access to America,” Federalist Publisher Ben Domenech said on Fox News in February. “They’re destroying our country. People are coming in by the hundreds of thousands,” Trump said in an exclusive interview on Fox News Tuesday evening. “And, frankly, our country can’t handle it. It is a crisis like we have rarely had and, certainly, we have never had on the border.”

