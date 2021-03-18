https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/judge-denies-derek-chauvins-request-move-and-delay-trial?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A Minnesota judge Friday denied a request from former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, charged in the death of George Floyd, to delay and move his trial.

The request comes one week after the city agreed to pay $27 million to Floyd’s estate, which Chauvin’s defense team argues prejudiced their client, according to CNN.

The request was denied in a ruling by Judge Peter Cahill as jury selection in the trial continues.

Floyd died May 25, 2020, while in police custody. In a viral video that sparked a summer of social justice protests, Chauvin is seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck for over eight minutes while arresting him. Chauvin faces murder charges in connection with the death.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter. He has also pleaded not guilty to third-degree murder, a charge reinstated in the case on March 11.

Cahill also ruled separately to allow limited evidence from 2019 encounter between Floyd and the police, CNN also reports.

