APOCALYPSE 2030: Kerry Says Humanity Has ‘Nine Years Left’ to Solve Climate Crisis, ‘No Room for B.S.’

posted by Hannity Staff – 2.19.21

‘Special Presidential Envoy John Kerry’ confirmed Friday that the USA has rejoined the Paris Climate agreement; saying it’s “good to be back.”

“Well, the scientists told us three years ago we have 12 years to avert the worst consequences of climate crisis,” Kerry responded. “We are now three years gone so we have nine years left.”

“There is no room for B.S. anymore. There’s no faking it on this one,” he added.

“Today’s the day. We’re officially back in the Paris Agreement – again part of the global climate effort. No country can fight this fight on its own. We look forward to a productive year and a successful #COP26 in Glasgow. #GoodToBeBack,” posted Kerry on social media.

The United States officially rejoined the Paris Climate Agreement Friday exactly 30 days after President Biden signed an Executive Order on global warming during his first hours inside the Oval Office.

“Climate change and science diplomacy can never again be ‘add-ons’ in our foreign policy discussions,” Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in the statement. “Addressing the real threats from climate change and listening to our scientists is at the center of our domestic and foreign policy priorities.”

JUST IN: US officially rejoins Paris agreement https://t.co/MBo9m8p0MJ pic.twitter.com/1Z9BXirG5l — The Hill (@thehill) February 19, 2021

Good morning. The United States has rejoined the Paris Climate Agreement. pic.twitter.com/RCl3wwyKxh — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) February 19, 2021

“The Paris Agreement is an unprecedented framework for global action. We know because we helped design it and make it a reality. Its purpose is both simple and expansive: to help us all avoid catastrophic planetary warming and to build resilience around the world to the impacts from climate change we already see,” added the statement.

