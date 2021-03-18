https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-liberal-activist-naomi-wolf-explains-why-shes-uniting-with-conservatives-to-fight-against-democrat-big-tech-censorship/

Liberal feminist and author Naomi Wolf joined Tucker Carlson on Fox News Wednesday night to discuss conservative censorship and the left’s unholy alliance with Big Tech corporations.

“Unfortunately my side, the Democrats, are kind of in an embrace with big tech to kind of consolidate power on social media and drown out conservative voices. It’s not good for the country and it’s not good for our readers,” said former political advisor to Bill Clinton, Naomi Wolf.

Speaking to Carlson about getting deplatformed on Twitter after speaking out about her experience with censorship on social media, Wolf related censorship to the Chinese Communist Party.

“It was this kind of CCP type, like exercise and humiliation, because the platform forced me to delete my own tweets before it would allow me back on,” said Wolf.

“It’s very concerning because I am a CEO of a tech company. So I understand how much thought goes in to these user interfaces and the way that Twitter kind of put me in a time out and made me kind of clean up my mess, uh, is really kind of conditioning us to not think like Americans, it’s really a very kind of CCPs type conditioning to kind of conform and watch our words,” Wolf added.

Carlson continued: “You’ve been a very famous liberal for, I mean, over 30 years. And here you say this one thing, you basically threatened the game, the scheme that they’re pulling, and they instantly do it to you.”

Wolf replied, “It is intimidating. And I just want to see I’m not alone, but I’m equally horrified that people, you know, that conservative voices are being deplatformed,” expressed Wolf.

“I mean, there was a purge on social media of conservative voices and to me, as an American, that is really scary because after I appeared on your show, the last time I got hundreds of emails thanking me and thanking you for having a trans partisan conversation; to heal some of these divisions and fight for our constitution and our bill of rights.”





