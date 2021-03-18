https://justthenews.com/government/congress/loeffler-unless-georgia-gop-can-counteract-stacey-abrams-it-wont-matter-who?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler warned Republicans this week that any efforts to run in Georgia would be futile so long as the GOP fails to counteract activist Stacey Abrams’ get-out-the-vote efforts that delivered the state to Joe Biden in November.

After losing the race for Georgia governor in 2018, Abrams went on a determined crusade to register and energize huge portions of the state’s Democratic base. In addition to flipping the state for Biden in the 2020 election, Abrams’ efforts also sent two Democratic senators to Capitol Hill this year, throwing control of the Senate to Democrats.

Loeffler, who was one of the two Republican candidates defeated in those races, said in an interview with the Washington Times that Abrams’ voter drive group, Fair Fight, is an effective block against GOP candidates in Georgia. Loeffler herself is spearheading an effort called Greater Georgia as a countermeasure.

“Greater Georgia’s about the reality that if we don’t take steps to shore up the state’s ability to grow the conservative tent in the same way that Fair Fight has grown the liberal tent, it won’t matter who runs for office,” she said. “The numbers will go against us.”

Abrams, who over the past two-and-a-half years has spread numerous conspiracy theories about her 2018 gubernatorial loss, has signaled her intent to continue registering voters and funding Democratic candidates in Georgia and elsewhere.

