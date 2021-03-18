https://hannity.com/media-room/mccarthy-swalwell-must-be-removed-from-house-intel-committee-over-china-spy-scandal/

SWALWELL GOES SILENT: Rep. Refuses to Comment on Relationship with Alleged Chinese Spy

posted by Hannity Staff – 12.11.20

Congressman Eric Swalwell has so-far refused to prove details regarding his relationship with an alleged Chinese Spy despite national coverage of the incident that started earlier this week.

“Rep. Swalwell, long ago, provided information about this person — whom he met more than eight years ago, and whom he hasn’t seen in nearly six years — to the FBI,” Swalwell’s office told Axios.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called on his colleagues to remove Rep. Eric Swalwell from the Intelligence Committee due to his ongoing scandal surrounding a potential Chinese spy.

“The Intel committee is different than any other committee. It is the most difficult committee to get on. It’s only selected by the leaders of both parties. He got on as a sophomore. How could he do that? They were in the minority at the time, not very many seats. He got on as a sophomore and now, he says, that Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff knew of it. This is a national security threat,” McCarthy said.

“And now we have Eric Swalwell whose been swindled by the Chinese but what’s even more interesting here is why did he attack the American Director of Intelligence John Ratcliffe’s report, talking about the expansion of China spying throughout?…This man should not be in the Intel committee,” McCarthy continued. “He’s jeopardizing national security. What is being said in those meetings inside the SCIF that we don’t want other people to hear or listen? You can’t not, you can not take in your watch. You cannot take in your phone, but here, we have an individual, who Nancy Pelosi, this is the real question. When did Nancy Pelosi know of this and why did she maintain him on the committee?”

