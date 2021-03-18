https://hannity.com/media-room/mccarthy-swalwell-must-be-removed-from-house-intel-committee-over-china-spy-scandal/
SWALWELL GOES SILENT: Rep. Refuses to Comment on Relationship with Alleged Chinese Spy
posted by Hannity Staff – 12.11.20
Congressman Eric Swalwell has so-far refused to prove details regarding his relationship with an alleged Chinese Spy despite national coverage of the incident that started earlier this week.
“Rep. Swalwell, long ago, provided information about this person — whom he met more than eight years ago, and whom he hasn’t seen in nearly six years — to the FBI,” Swalwell’s office told Axios.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called on his colleagues to remove Rep. Eric Swalwell from the Intelligence Committee due to his ongoing scandal surrounding a potential Chinese spy.
“The Intel committee is different than any other committee. It is the most difficult committee to get on. It’s only selected by the leaders of both parties. He got on as a sophomore. How could he do that? They were in the minority at the time, not very many seats. He got on as a sophomore and now, he says, that Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff knew of it. This is a national security threat,” McCarthy said.
“And now we have Eric Swalwell whose been swindled by the Chinese but what’s even more interesting here is why did he attack the American Director of Intelligence John Ratcliffe’s report, talking about the expansion of China spying throughout?…This man should not be in the Intel committee,” McCarthy continued. “He’s jeopardizing national security. What is being said in those meetings inside the SCIF that we don’t want other people to hear or listen? You can’t not, you can not take in your watch. You cannot take in your phone, but here, we have an individual, who Nancy Pelosi, this is the real question. When did Nancy Pelosi know of this and why did she maintain him on the committee?”
BIAS EXPOSED! Kayleigh McEnany Calls-Out Media for Ignoring Hunter Biden, Eric Swalwell Scandal
posted by Hannity Staff – 12.16.20
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany called-out the mainstream media Tuesday over their refusal to cover growing scandals surrounding Hunter Biden and Congressman Eric Swalwell.
“McEnany noted that President Trump’s Middle East peace deals haven’t received significant coverage by the mainstream media but told viewers they shouldn’t be surprised at this point,” reports Fox News.
.@PressSec @KayleighMcEnany‘s closing statement at today’s briefing was a #mustwatch, absolutely torching the liberal media’s purposeful lack of curiosity and interest in Eric Swalwell’s relationship with Chinese spy #FangFang but spent years spinning Trump-Russia lies (1/) pic.twitter.com/vNJ87wg9IB
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 15, 2020
“In the last 24, 48 hours there have been quite a few stories that have not gotten a ton of coverage in the mainstream media, as former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer said, ‘Bias is often found in the stories the press does not cover,’” McEnany said.
“We found out that Democrat Congressman Eric Swalwell was infiltrated by an alleged Chinese spy, this spy cozied up to Swalwell, raised funds for his 2014 campaign and even planted an intern in his office and that relationship continued until the FBI briefed him in 2015, and that was some very good reporting done by Axios,” she said.
