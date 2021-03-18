https://www.dailywire.com/news/mexico-plans-massive-crackdown-on-illegal-immigration-after-crisis-erupts-under-biden

Mexico is reportedly preparing to “significantly reinforce” its efforts to stop illegal immigrants that are entering its southern border with Guatemala as they travel on their way to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The effort comes in direct response to the border crisis that has erupted under President Joe Biden.

Mexico will “deploy security forces to cut the flow of migrants, the bulk of whom come from Central America’s so-called Northern Triangle of Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, whose economies were battered by the coronavirus pandemic and hurricanes last year,” Reuters reported. “Two of the people said the National Guard militarized police, which led efforts to bring down the number of illegal immigrants entering Mexico from Central America during an increase in 2019, would be at the fore of the containment drive.”

The Biden administration admitted this week that the crisis on the southern border is projected to be the highest in the history of the Department of Homeland Security. A separate report from this week bolstered claims from Republican lawmakers that terrorist suspects have been apprehended on the U.S.-Mexico border during the current fiscal year.

Mexican law enforcement officials said this week that they caught 20 migrants at a checkpoint that were using “falsified paperwork with letterheads from the U.N. refugee agency, UNCHR,” the Associated Press reported.

Reuters reported last week that, according to government officials and reports, Mexico is “worried the new U.S. administration’s asylum policies are stoking illegal immigration and creating business for organized crime.” Biden’s policies have already significantly impacted the border situation as more than 100,000 migrants were detained last month for illegally trying to enter the U.S., the highest total for the month of February since 2006. The scale of the crisis exploded this week after CBS News reported that there were more than 13,000 unaccompanied minors in U.S. custody after officials said at the start of the week that the number was only a little over 4,200.

The Daily Wire highlighted some of the keys from Reuters’ report last week:

U.S. policies that Mexican officials believe are driving the criminal activity include “support for victims of gangs and violence, streamlining of the legalization process, and suspension of Trump-era accords that deported people to Central America.”

The Mexican cartels changed their modus operandi “from the day Biden took office” and are now showing “unprecedented” levels of sophistication in their criminal activity, which includes “briefing clients on the latest immigration rules, using technology to outfox authorities, and disguising smuggling operations as travel agencies.” The smugglers communicate with the migrants on numerous social media channels to update them on “impending checkpoints, when freight trains they can jump on pass, where to stay and how to navigate immigration laws.”

Those trying to enter the U.S. are now traveling in smaller groups and are taking less traveled routes to avoid detection, routes the report said were even more dangerous than the other ones.

The smugglers are telling the migrants to go to their local authorities and make complaints that they have been the victims of crime that way they can apply for asylum in the U.S. and the migrants are being told to bring children so it is easier for them to apply for asylum.

To ease their passage, smugglers advise Central American clients to register complaints with authorities saying they have been victims of extortion or, for young men, that they have faced death threats from street gangs, the assessments show.

Mexico is also concerned that “there could be a significant influx in migrants from outside the region – the Caribbean, Asia, Africa and the Middle East – as coronavirus-led border restrictions begin easing.”

