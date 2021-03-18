http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/LPs2neAy02o/

El Paso Sector Border Patrol officials received a call from the New Mexico State Police who reported a migrant missing in the desert near Chappel. The police reported that human smugglers abandoned the migrant.

Las Cruces Station Border Patrol agents began a search and rescue operation in coordination with a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew. The search led to finding the migrant in the desert south of Chappel.

Agents conducted a medical screening in the field and determined the migrant needed serious medical treatment. Due to the rough terrain, the agents had to carry the man to the roadway.

An emergency medical services crew arrived and transported the man to a local hospital, officials stated. Doctors admitted the migrant in critical condition.

“Had it not been for the life-saving efforts of our Border Patrol Agents, AMO pilots, in coordination with our local law enforcement and EMS partners, this subject may have perished,” stated El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. “Once again, the Transnational Criminal Organizations recklessly placed another human being in harm’s way after smuggling and later abandoning him in a remote desert location.”

Human smugglers will frequently abandon migrants who become ill, fatigued, injured, or for any other reason cannot keep up with their group.

Just last week, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents carried out a search and rescue mission for a migrant who had been lost in the desert mountains of Southern California, Breitbart Texas reported. The search for the man who had heart issues and suffered from diabetes lasted for several days.

The agents located the man on March 12 and transported him to a local hospital.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

