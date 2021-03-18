https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/543784-stephen-miller-to-join-mo-brooks-at-possible-senate-announcement

Rep. Mo BrooksMorris (Mo) Jackson BrooksLaurence Tribe: President or not, Trump can be made to pay for the Jan. 6 insurrection Jayapal asks for ethics investigation into Boebert, Gosar, Brooks Senate GOP faces retirement brain drain MORE (R-Ala.) will be joined by former Trump White House adviser Stephen Miller Stephen MillerDemocrats move smaller immigration bills while eyeing broad overhaul Stephen Miller weighs in on royal controversy House plans for immigration bills add uncertainty on Biden proposal MORE at a campaign event in Alabama on Monday where the GOP congressman could potentially launch a run for the Senate.

Brooks announced the event, titled “Campaign Rally and Announcement,” on Twitter Wednesday evening, adding that Miller would be joining him for “an exciting announcement.”

While there were no further details offered on the specifics of the event at Bullet & Barrel in Huntsville, many anticipate an official announcement from Brooks on a run for the seat of retiring Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby Richard Craig ShelbyConservative group rips Toomey as ‘RINO,’ underscoring GOP’s shift Overnight Defense: Top GOP senators demand answers on extended Guard deployment, Capitol fencing | Guard costs estimated at 1M | House panel to take up 2002 war authorization repeal Top GOP senators: Capitol Police failing to justify beefed-up security MORE (R).

ADVERTISEMENT

Please join me and @StephenM for a rally and announcement this Monday night in Huntsville! pic.twitter.com/8ZchrGOSwj — Mo Brooks (@MoBrooks_) March 18, 2021

Brooks has not yet publicly announced an official decision on his campaign plans, though he indicated last month that he would be interested in Shelby’s seat.

“I am running for election in 2022, either for my House seat or for the Alabama Senate seat,” Brooks said in a statement at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Quite frankly, the last three months of scurrilous and palpable false attacks on me by Socialist Democrats and their fake news media allies have been a wonderful blessing because they have sent my state-wide name I.D. and Republican primary support through the roof,” he added.

Brooks, a staunch ally of former President Trump Donald TrumpBorder surge scrambles Senate immigration debate GOP looks to measures barring trans athletes to rally voters House GOP holdouts muddle Trump vaccine message MORE, told AL.com on Wednesday that his upcoming campaign event will either include an announcement on a race for reelection for the House or a bid for Shelby’s seat.

The Hill has reached out to Brooks’s office for additional information on next week’s event.

It is unclear what role Miller, who prior to his time in the White House served as communications director for then-Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsTanden withdraws nomination as Biden budget chief Manchin flexes muscle in 50-50 Senate Udalls: Haaland criticism motivated ‘by something other than her record’ MORE (R), would play on Brooks’s campaign, though the presence of a former Trump administration official signals an effort by the GOP congressman to attract support from the former president’s fervent base of supporters.

Miller throughout Trump’s administration played a key role in shaping responses to immigration, including the widely criticized zero-tolerance policy that separated families at the U.S.-Mexico border as a way to deter migrants.

So far, the only other candidate to officially launch a campaign for Shelby’s seat is Lynda Blanchard, a businesswoman and Trump’s former ambassador to Slovenia.

In a nearly three-minute video announcing her campaign last month, Blanchard described herself as an outsider and fierce Trump defender.

“I’m a Christian conservative and business builder, a mother of eight wonderful children. I’m a proud member of the MAGA movement. Like you, I’m grateful for the leadership and courage of our 45th president, Donald Trump,” she said in the video.

Blanchard held a fundraiser at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., over the weekend, at which the former president made a surprise visit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

