https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/18/msnbcs-kyle-griffin-breathlessly-shares-news-that-joe-bidens-ahead-of-schedule-on-meeting-vaccine-goal-that-trump-admin-set-him-up-for/

MSNBC senior producer Kyle Griffin is very pleased to report that NBC News is very pleased to report that under Joe Biden’s magnificent leadership, America is poised to have reached the goal of 100 million COVID19 vaccinations in 100 days, over 40 days ahead of schedule!

But this wasn’t just any goal; this was a goal that literally anyone with a rudimentary understanding of math knew was attainable thanks to the goals set by the previous administration!

Wait, that means … why should we be applauding Joe Biden again?

Yes. Yes they do.

Here are just a few:

Yeah, Joe Biden only makes promises he can keep!

And Joe Biden set the best easiest goal he could. Such president. Much leader.

Joe Biden is just that good, you guys.

It sure is!

If Joe really puts his mind to it, there’s nothing he can’t accomplish!

