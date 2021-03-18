https://www.toddstarnes.com/coronavirus/new-york-wedding-guests-must-dance-in-zones/

New York is finally allowing its citizens to celebrate marital bliss with weddings. But, it’s not all good news. Although groups of less than 150 are being permitted to gather for weddings, there are still restrictions.

As a “coronavirus” bride myself, I escaped to the mountains and had a small wedding outdoors and didn’t have to worry about any restrictions. I suggest New York brides do the same, because if you were planning to have any fun at your wedding in the Big Apple, it’s going to be tough.

Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is currently under investigation for a number of reasons, approved the new restrictions. Anyone attending is required to provide proof of a negative coronavirus test result within three days of the wedding. Or, residents can prove an antigen test if it’s within six hours of the big event.

The parties are limited to 150 people max, and the government is requiring “socially-distant dancing.” So, I’d skip wasting money on a DJ, because no one is going to want to dance to “The Cupid Shuffle,” as they are required to stay in their individual “zones” on the dance floor.

The requirements also include attendees can only remove their face coverings while eating, drinking or seated. So, you might want some outfit-matching masks for wedding photos.

To avoid all of these rules, many New Yorkers are heading to New Jersey where there are way less hindrances. And frankly, I don’t blame them.

