https://www.gingrich360.com/2021/03/the-people-of-arizona-vs-the-democrat-machine/

By Newt Gingrich

Early this month, Democrats pushed through President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion pork barrel COVID-19 bill with only Democratic support. Then, House Democrats passed H.R. 1, the so-called “For the People Act,” in a totally partisan 234 – 193 vote.

There is a reason you are seeing all these party line votes. It is because the Democratic Party is not operating as individuals representing distinct districts of Americans. The Democratic Party is operating as a machine – a machine designed to drive a single agenda and impose it nationwide.

In vote after vote, we are watching Democrats, many of whom represent politically mixed, diverse districts and states, falling in line to vote for whatever Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer tell them to – with no regard for what the people they represent back home want. No Democratic Senator or House member seems to care or question what is in these bills. They are simply doing what they are told.

Soon, the US Senate will vote on H.R. 1. As I have been saying for weeks, it should be called the “For the Corrupt Politicians Act.” Among other things, this bill will nationalize federal elections, overriding state election laws across the country. This includes circumventing some state voter ID laws that are intended to protect the integrity of elections. It will also prohibit requiring identification, notarization, or witnesses for absentee ballots in every state.

The bill also moves to politicize the Federal Election Commission – the bipartisan entity that regulates federal campaign funding. Currently, the commission has six members – three Republicans and three Democrats. In the spirit of the Democrats’ “For the Corrupt Politicians Act,” the legislation would change the membership to five, so that whichever party was currently in power could control the body charged with enforcing election law. How is this in the spirit of making elections fair and just?

If all this isn’t enough, H.R. 1 will also create a tax-funded revenue stream for federal campaigns, which effectively means that conservative taxpayers in Florida will be paying for the re-election campaigns of radical Democrats in California – and Democrat taxpayers will be footing the bill for Republicans in red states.

These measures are just crazy – and deeply unpopular with Americans.

Increasingly, we are going to see Democratic members of the House and the Senate put in the position of having to decide whether to vote for the people they represent or the Harris-Biden-Pelosi-Schumer Democratic Machine.

Just consider the decisions Democratic Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona will have to make when H.R. 1 comes to the Senate for a vote.

First, according to recent surveys about H.R. 1 by McLaughlin & Associates, only 32 percent of Arizonans are even aware that this federal election takeover bill exists. An overwhelming 66 percent of Arizonans say Congress should not pass federal election laws to override their state’s election laws.

Even more Arizonans (70 percent) reject the idea that the federal government should override Arizona’s voter ID laws. While H.R. 1 does not universally abolish voter ID laws, it opens the door to doing so. According to the survey, 69 percent of Arizona’s believe voters should show photo ID to cast ballots – either in-person or by mail.

As to the restructuring of the FEC, 77 percent of Arizonans oppose the effort to make it a partisan body. The same percentage of Arizonans reject the idea of a “New York City-style” campaign finance system that funnels taxpayer dollars to political candidates.

If these numbers don’t move Kelly and Sinema to break away from the Democratic Machine on H.R. 1, however, McLaughlin’s survey revealed a few more key results:

Sixty-nine percent of Arizonan’s believe H.R. 1 benefits the politicians – not the people.

Sixty-three percent want their Senators to vote against the bill.

And 52 percent say they are less likely to vote for a senator who votes in favor of H.R. 1.

Arizona is just one example. McLaughlin has also done surveys for West Virginia, Montana, and the whole country on H.R. 1, which I will discuss in a following column.

The American system was designed to resist and break political machines like the one Kamala Harris, Biden, Pelosi, and Schumer are building. This system will be tested when H.R. 1 comes to the Senate.

Democrats across the country are going to have to decide whether they will vote with their people or with the Democratic Machine.

Related Audio

JOIN TODAY to be a part of this special event and receive a BONUS GIFT. Click here to join Newt’s Inner Circle.

Newt’s Latest Features:

Newt Gingrich Audio Update: The Word is Out Worldwide that President Biden Wants You to Come to the US The word is out worldwide that President Biden wants you to come to the US. Because of this, the crisis at the border is going to keep accelerating until we simply have to face up to it. Newt Gingrich Audio Update: Polling Data Show HR1 Should be Call “For the Corrupt Politician Act” The American people are realizing that HR1, the so-called “For the People Act,” should be named the “For the Corrupt Politicians Act.” The Bright Republican Future The very first bill Speaker Nancy Pelosi introduced in this Congress, after months of a health crisis, lost jobs, lockdowns, and fear, was legislation aimed at federalizing elections, bailing out Democratic allies, and ensuring Democrats remain in power, regardless of what Americans want. .vc_custom_1419240516480{background-color: #f9f9f9 !important;}

Newt’s Latest Podcasts:

Newt’s World Episode 215: Exceptional Americans – Walt Disney Walt Disney was an American entrepreneur, animator, writer, voice actor and film producer. A pioneer of the American animation industry, he created Mickey Mouse and Disneyland. Disney bet his entire company on one film. His early life presented financial challenges, but he holds the record for the most Academy Awards ever earned by an individual. Part of the Exceptional Americans series. Newt’s World Episode 214: Kevin McCarthy on Taking Back the House in 2022 In 2020, no Republican incumbent member of the House lost their re-election bid for the first time since 1994. Part of their success is due to Leader Kevin McCarthy’s vision. He designed the “Commitment to America” and campaigned nationwide in key districts. Now, he’s here to talk about the 2022 mid-term elections and what it will take to throw Pelosi out. Newt’s guest is Leader Kevin McCarthy. Newt’s World Episode 213: Time to get Tough on Iran Iran has chanted “Death to America” in the Iranian Parliament. There is no reason to believe that their view of the United States has changed. We can never relax our sanctions on Iran. They are the leading state sponsor of terrorism in the world. Newt’s guest is Clifford May, Founder and President of The Foundation for the Defense of Democracies. .vc_custom_1419240516480{background-color: #f9f9f9 !important;}

On Sale Now:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

