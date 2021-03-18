https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/18/not-all-asian-americans-appreciate-people-expressing-solidarity-with-them-by-posting-a-yellow-square/

As you no doubt heard Wednesday, Atlanta police arrested 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, the lone suspect in a shooting spree at three Atlanta-area massage parlors that left eight people dead, six of them Asian-American. Police said that the shootings may not have been racially motivated, but that didn’t stop people like Rep. Ted Lieu, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, and director Rob Reiner from laying the blame at Donald Trump’s feet for referring to the COVID-19 as the Wuhan virus.

People on social media — even those who are fine with discriminating against Asians when it comes to college admissions — rushed to show solidarity with the Asian-American community. Media company 88rising decided to show its support for the victims by posting a yellow square on Instagram.

