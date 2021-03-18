https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/18/not-all-asian-americans-appreciate-people-expressing-solidarity-with-them-by-posting-a-yellow-square/

As you no doubt heard Wednesday, Atlanta police arrested 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, the lone suspect in a shooting spree at three Atlanta-area massage parlors that left eight people dead, six of them Asian-American. Police said that the shootings may not have been racially motivated, but that didn’t stop people like Rep. Ted Lieu, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, and director Rob Reiner from laying the blame at Donald Trump’s feet for referring to the COVID-19 as the Wuhan virus.

People on social media — even those who are fine with discriminating against Asians when it comes to college admissions — rushed to show solidarity with the Asian-American community. Media company 88rising decided to show its support for the victims by posting a yellow square on Instagram.

I thought the yellow square things was a joke but apparently 88rising is actually trying to make it a thing 😭 pic.twitter.com/SMdEvUymDQ — 싫어 (@hermit_hwarang) March 17, 2021

I’m not asian, but I see you ✊

I’m not asian, but I hear you ✊

I’m not asian, but I’m with you ✊ pic.twitter.com/Kgh5tdYXf7 — ً (@nottaroel) March 17, 2021

The best time to delete this was as soon as you posted it. — (3) charlie🚀 (@floggingcholly) March 18, 2021

The second best time is now — Orlando Jackson aka SkidManJurej 🇭🇰 🇺🇸 (@SkidManJurej) March 18, 2021

No Asian is yellow — Will Nuun 🌴 (@willnuun) March 18, 2021

Get this yellow shit off my timeline. https://t.co/1tIOUsoCHt — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 18, 2021

Asians according to Instagram influencers. pic.twitter.com/ziXaP7sJ92 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 18, 2021

I’m not lego, but I see you ✊

I’m not lego, but I hear you ✊

I’m not lego, but I’m with you ✊ pic.twitter.com/V0DOnAHmEg — Folds of David QuikTrip 500 (@DaPh2495) March 18, 2021

I do NOT identify as a person of high visibility yellow. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 18, 2021

i cannot believe i have to say this, but please God don’t post a yellow square — something something ADHD (@Idontcurse) March 18, 2021

Bro posted a Kraft single and thinks he solved racism. — Ira603 (@iraLFOD) March 18, 2021

i haven’t seen yellow squares yet but if you post a yellow square, hard block me. — chiku (@sleepyboychiku) March 17, 2021

Hi, just wanted to throw this out there: posting a yellow square is racist in itself, because it’s excluding other Asian ethnicities and “yellow” is historically (and still) a demeaning term for describing someone of Asian descent. — neens 💫 (@_nndwin) March 18, 2021

Listen to your Asian and Pacific Islander friends, peers, people you follow, etc. Don’t speak over them. Don’t tell them that you don’t want to talk about Issues™ anymore. And don’t post a yellow square, it’s meaningless at minimum and deeply racist to boot. — Allegra Clark (@SimplyAllegra) March 17, 2021

Yellow box? You think we are all “yellow”. Damn, that’s pretty racist. We’re just people like everyone else. Don’t put us in a box as “others”. — 🇺🇸GFA🇺🇸 (@witepasFilipino) March 18, 2021

I am Asian but I don’t get this 😂 — Lav Agarwal (@LavAgarwal95) March 17, 2021

Maybe that’s the SIMPSONS lives matter ?! pic.twitter.com/P6nSPV2c4M — Man (@ULTDWarrior) March 17, 2021

I also stand in solidarity with the simpsons. — *President Biden (@AsteriskBiden) March 18, 2021

The only yellow square I care about pic.twitter.com/5XExbHR8tZ — Bruce Tang twitch.tv/brutangu (@brucetang0) March 18, 2021

I’m with you my yellow brothers and sisters ❤️ — Dr. Robert Rothsberg, Esq. 6’0 144 IQ (@RRothsberg) March 18, 2021

a yellow square… really 😒 — Charlotte✨ (@nibblatron) March 17, 2021

Is this supposed to be parody? — CJ Z (@ChunkZillaTx123) March 18, 2021

This a joke right? — SAUCY (@WatUpSaucy) March 18, 2021

This is how they want us to be now: we’re divided up by color and it’s our most important characteristic. — Elle Z (@ElleZee6) March 18, 2021

I am Asian but stop labelling us as YELLOW.

It’s totally racist and I don’t feel comfortable with it. — Hiro/ Save USA from Fascist Leftists & Blue Anon (@SenselessWorld_) March 18, 2021

Same people calling you “yellow” wanted the Washington Football Team to drop the name “Redskins”, but at least they see and hear you now. 🤷🏼‍♂️ — TexTodd #AGNB (@ToddCee23) March 18, 2021

Peak cringe. — The Orthogon (@theorthogon) March 18, 2021

This is in really poor taste which is precisely what makes it such a scathing satire. Well done. — I,Hypocrite (@lporiginalg) March 17, 2021

Kept waiting for the picture to load. Then I realized. — Parker Thomas (@ParkerThomas100) March 17, 2021

☝️ Ratio’d for racism. — Dead Che 🖕🏻🇨🇳🇮🇷 (@satcherfield) March 18, 2021

Someone tried to punch me in the face, but luckily I whipped out my phone and showed him the yellow square. He cried and confessed all of the turmoils of his childhood. We shared a hug. It was inspiring. There was a real connection. Oh, and I think now I have Covid. https://t.co/zOr7MBb8r3 — Brock (@BrockTheFree) March 17, 2021

What’s the yellow for? Have you got liver failure 🤔 — Archie (@ArcherMail) March 18, 2021

Other than being jaundiced, I’ve never seen a yellow human being. — Rufus T. Firefly (@JohnnyL68) March 18, 2021

Yellow??? Also it is odd how when Asians apply for upper tier colleges and universities they are suddenly “White adjacent”. Almost like this narrative is just contrived bullshit. — The_Iron_Laws (@Of_Oligarchy) March 18, 2021

This is patronising — deytukarjurbs (@gazzae91) March 18, 2021

You are defined by this splotch of color. That is all you are. — standfourth (@standfourth) March 18, 2021

Is it still okay to call someone yellow if they’re scared? — Gaeta’s Leg (@ManiacPersian) March 18, 2021

Yes. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 18, 2021

Meanwhile BLM activist claiming Asians are white pic.twitter.com/xraUUTPiZa — BOSS (@B0SSB0Y) March 18, 2021

