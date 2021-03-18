https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/now-that-all-of-mexico-is-inside-the-usa-ford-decides-to-head-back-to-mexico/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







Mar. 17—Ford is the latest automaker to come under fire for reneging on a promise to invest in Ohio after union members said the company backed out of a plan to pump almost a billion dollars into its Cleveland-area plant.

The United Auto Workers claim Ford plans to build an undisclosed vehicle in Mexico instead of at the Ohio Assembly Plant, where the automaker promised a $900 million investment during 2019 contract negotiations. The agreement also included a “complete revitalization” of the facility.

Senator Sherrod Brown called on Ford to honor its agreement.

“Clevelanders turned on the local news and saw headlines about yet another American corporation deciding to build things in Mexico instead of Ohio. Ford had made a 2019 commitment to invest $900 million in the Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake, Ohio – an investment they promised would create more than 1,500 jobs. Ford announced instead that it has decided not to honor that promise, but instead build its next generation vehicle in Mexico. The decision to turn its back on the community is just unacceptable,” Brown said.

Continue reading…