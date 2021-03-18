https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/18/ny-times-reports-biden-admin-quietly-reverts-to-echoing-trump-era-policy-to-slow-migrants-heading-to-us/

During the presidential campaign, Joe Biden all but sent out invitations for people to flood to the U.S. border in order to be let in when he’s elected:

Now that reality has kicked in, President Biden is saying “don’t come over.” However, they’re still coming, and the New York Times is reporting the Biden admin is taking drastic measures, and that seems to include a return to a Trump policy:

At what point does all this become that word the Biden White House refuses to use?

Wow, this is evolving quickly.

Yeah, what gives!?

And now it’s “full reverse!”

