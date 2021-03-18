https://www.dailywire.com/news/obama-calls-for-commonsense-gun-safety-laws-after-atlanta-shootings

After “a series of shootings at Atlanta-area massage parlors left eight dead Tuesday night,” with police arresting “a 21-year-old man who is believed to have confessed to the crimes,” former President Barack Obama used the attack to launch a call for stricter gun control measures.

“Even as we’ve battled the pandemic, we’ve continued to neglect the longer-lasting epidemic of gun violence in America. Although the shooter’s motive is not yet clear, the identity of the victims underscores an alarming rise in anti-Asian violence that must end,” Obama wrote in the first of a series of tweets.

“Yesterday’s shootings are another tragic reminder that we have far more work to do to put in place commonsense gun safety laws and root out the pervasive patterns of hatred and violence in our society,” he continued.

“Michelle and I pray for the victims, their families, everyone grieving these needless and devastating killings—and we urge meaningful action that will save lives,” he added.

According to the Associated Press, “The attacks began around 5 p.m. when five people were shot at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor in a strip mall near a rural area in Acworth, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Atlanta, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Jay Baker said. Two people died at the scene and three were transported to a hospital where two of them also died.”

“Around 5:50 p.m., police in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta, responding to a call of a robbery in progress, found three women dead from apparent gunshot wounds at Gold Spa. While they were at that scene, they learned of a call reporting shots fired at another spa across the street, Aromatherapy Spa, and found a woman who appeared to have been shot dead inside the business,” the AP continued.

Fox News then reported that the suspect took “responsibility” for the attacks.

“Police officials said the investigation is ongoing, but the events were not believed to have been racially motivated. Instead, they believe Long opened fire because he saw the locations as ‘an outlet for him’ to succumb to purported sex-addiction temptations, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jay Baker said during a news conference,” Fox reported.

“‘He apparently has an issue, what he considers a sex addiction, and sees these locations as …. a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate,’ Baker said,” the report added.

Other politicians have reacted to the attacks in Georgia, with President Joe Biden decrying them as an example of “brutality against Asian Americans.”

“Whatever the motivation here, I know that Asian Americans are very concerned, because as you know, I have been speaking about the brutality against Asian Americans for the last couple months, and I think it is very, very troubling,” Biden said.

Vice President Kamala Harris also responded, writing “Doug and I grieve with the families and communities of those whose lives were horrifically taken last night. Violence is never acceptable and has no place in our country. While the motive is unknown, @POTUS and I want the Asian American community to know we stand with you,” on Twitter.

