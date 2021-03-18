https://dailycaller.com/2021/03/18/jay-baker-sparks-outrage-robert-aaron-long-massage-parlor-had-a-really-bad-day/

A spokesman for the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was criticized following comments he made about alleged Atlanta massage parlor shooter Robert Aaron Long.

Long was “pretty much fed up and kind of at the end of his rope. Yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did,” Captain Jay Baker told reporters Wednesday. Asian American civil rights activists slammed his comments, saying that they did not inspire confidence in Cherokee County’s investigation into the shootings. (RELATED: Olivia Munn, LeBron James And More Stars Call Out Violent Attacks On Asians After Atlanta Shooting)

Vincent Pan, co-executive director of the group Chinese for Affirmative Action, described Baker’s statement “does not give community members confidence that our experiences and the pain and the suffering that we’re feeling are being taken seriously,” according to ABC 11.

Democratic California Rep. Ted Lieu called for the FBI to investigate the shooting, following a report from the New York Times that Baker had promoted a shirt calling COVID-19 an “imported virus from Chy-na.”

Long’s motive for the shootings, which left eight dead in three massage parlors, remains unclear. Long told police investigators that he blamed the massage parlors for “providing an outlet for his addiction to sex,” according to the Wall Street Journal. Activists are calling for the shootings to be investigated as a hate crime, since six out of the eight victims were Asian women.

President Joe Biden described the shootings as “very troubling,” although he acknowledged that “the question of motivation is still to be determined.”

Hate crimes against Asian Americans have become more prevalent since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to some reports. Some Democrats, including Vice President Kamala Harris, have blamed former President Donald Trump for the uptick, despite the fact that many of the assaults have occurred in heavily Democratic areas of the country, such as New York City, Oakland and San Francisco.

