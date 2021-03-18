https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/03/18/oh-boy-did-biden-just-say-the-quiet-part-out-loud-about-kamala-harris-n1433546

This isn’t even funny. Joe Biden, no stranger to verbal slips, has once again made a rather telling gaffe.

Or was it?

On Thursday afternoon Biden referred to Kamala Harris as “President Harris.”

Here’s the video:

Sadly, this is not the first time Biden has made such a slip. Back in December, Biden called Kamala Harris “president-elect.”

Joe Biden again says the quiet part out loud: “President-elect Harris” pic.twitter.com/e6kSlwDlnr — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) December 29, 2020

Biden has often forgotten people’s names and made other bizarre remarks. Not long ago, he couldn’t even remember the name of his own secretary of Defense. But how many times is he going to refer to Kamala Harris as the one holding the highest office before we can stop dismissing that as a verbal gaffe?

I’m asking for a friend.

