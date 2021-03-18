http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/znnRUiewekI/

Actress Olivia Munn said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jay Baker was “racist” and should be fired for his comments about the shootings at Atlanta-area spas, killing eight people.

At a news conference, Baker said that the shooter “was pretty much fed up and kind of at the end of his rope, and yesterday was a really bad day for him, and this is what he did.”

Munn said, “To hear this captain actually try to humanize the shooter in this way, it just dehumanizes all of the victims. Then to find out that he had been posting racist Facebook posts about blaming the pandemic on China, I don’t even know why this guy still has a job. He made those posts in April 2020. Today after everybody saw this, the sheriff’s department removed those posts. We still have the receipts and know what was done.”

She added, “The fact that this guy was up there on this platform and giving all these excuses for the shooter without letting the investigation play out is just mind-boggling, but it makes so much sense once you see where he stands. He is a racist. He shouldn’t have that job. How can he protect and serve all of us when he has viewpoints and hates a large portion of us?”

