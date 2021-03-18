https://thepostmillennial.com/pelosi-refuses-to-hold-biden-accountable-for-the-border-crisis

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said on Wednesday that while there is a crisis along the United States border with Mexico, President Joe Biden is not to blame for the problem, Breitbart reports.

“The president has been in office not quite two months” Pelosi said during an appearance on MSNBC. “They are addressing it and it will improve,” she said of the crisis.

“As far as the children are concerned, you can imagine me as a mother of five every minute that a parent is separated from a child to me is a crisis,” she continued.

The comments come as Biden faces the first major crisis of his presidency. There has been a massive surge in illegal crossings at the border, particularly by unaccompanied children, many of whom have been placed in intensely overcrowded detention facilities.

It is the policy of the Biden administration to admit all undocumented children under the age of 18 who arrive at the border without an adult, and to house them until they can be placed with sponsors.

Republicans have blamed the Biden administration for the crisis, asserting that his lax approach to border control compared to his predecessor encourages migrants to flock to the United States.

“When President Biden basically said our border is open — you’re not going to be deported, you’re not going to be turned away — people saw that as receiving an engraved invitation to come to the US to get in line and try to get the benefits,” said Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN). “It is a crisis, and this is a crisis of the Biden administration’s making.”

Other Republicans, including former Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, now a Fox New contributor, and former Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, have expressed similar criticism, arguing that the Biden administration’s legislative and executive push for amnesty and an end to deportations essentially invites migrants to seek refuge in the United States. Biden has unleashed a plan to provide a pathway for citizenship to some 11 million undocumented persons currently residing illegally in the US.

In his first few days in office, President Biden issued a number of executive orders regarding immigration, including a moratorium on deportations which was temporarily blocked by a Texas judge last month. This moratorium includes not allowing convicted criminals to be deported back to their home countries.

The Democrats are also attempting to push two amnesty bills through Congress. One bill offers a pathway to citizenship for “dreamers,” a term used to describe illegal immigrants who arrived in the United States as children with their parents. The other offers citizenship to illegal immigrants who perform agricultural work in the United States and have done so for at least 180 days.





